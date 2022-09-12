ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davante Adams Outperforms Entire Packers Wide Receivers Corps

By Mike McDaniel
The veteran receiver looked comfortable in the Raiders offense with his former college quarterback.

Both Aaron Rodgers and the Packers , as well as Davante Adams and the Raiders lost their respective season openers on Sunday, but there was a clear contrast between the performances of both teams.

The Packers’ offense struggled to move the ball, as Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps showed that they still have plenty of work to do to capture the success of seasons past.

Rodgers threw for only 195 yards in the 23–7 loss to the Vikings, and running back A.J. Dillon was his leading receiver with five receptions for 46 yards.

His former top target, Adams, enjoyed a quick connection with college teammate Derek Carr. Adams caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in the 24–19 loss to the Chargers.

Adams’ 141 yards eclipsed the total for Green Bay’s wide receivers, who only had 120 yards in the entire group.

It remains to be seen how both players will fare in different situations over the course of the 2022 season, but it’s clear that Adams has the upper hand in terms of individual success thus far.

Romeo Doubs had the best game among Green Bay’s wide receivers on Sunday, recording four catches for 37 yards. Rookie wideout Christian Watson caught two passes for 34 yards, but he also dropped what would’ve been a 75-yard touchdown catch. Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins caught three passes for 18 yards. Randall Cobb made two receptions for 14 yards, and Juwann Winfree registered one catch for 17 yards.

