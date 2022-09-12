ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Giants May Finally Be Ready to Turn a Corner

By Conor Orr
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhVID_0hrRoLhz00

It was just a Week 1 win over the Titans, but a new era has brought new vibes to a franchise that has been lost.

After a half decade of coaching and personnel malpractice, the Giants saw the light of day in their season-opening win over the Titans. Sunday’s 21–20 victory was the first time the franchise won a season-opener since 2016.

We’re not going to tell you that, all of a sudden, they’re going to be a factor in the NFC East. We’re not going to say this is the team we all whiffed on this offseason . We’re not even going to float the idea that they’ll finish the season with a winning record.

We are going to ask that you go back and watch the game-winning sequence again, in which Saquon Barkley revived a dead-on-arrival shovel pass and plowed his way into the end zone. We’re going to suggest you focus on how he walked right back to new coach Brian Daboll, and Daboll did his best to remain upright while bear-hugging his running back. We’re going to ask you to watch Barkley in the moments after, where it looks like he’s trying to tell us that this has been here all along. That his journey didn’t have to be so hard.

We’re going to tell you that this was the story of the day Sunday in Nashville. When was the last time we saw a mutual gratitude between player and coach on this team? Coaches who make due with the players they have. Players who feel like playing for their coaches.

George Walker IV/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY Network

This is what professional football will now look like in East Rutherford. Gone are Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge. Gone are Jason Garrett and Dave Gettleman. Gone is a sequence of coaches and executives who were better at telling us how it should look than actually showing us on Sundays. The Giants are now the team going for two to win the game, instead of the team running a QB sneak on third-and-long.

It’s important to be measured after one week of football, but how can Giants fans not watch some of the drives on Sunday and feel a weight dropping off their shoulders? How incredible was it to see the Giants stopping a poorly blocked tight end sweep play instead of watching Garrett call it, pinning poor Evan Engram yards in the backfield? How refreshing was it to see talent arranged in an orderly manner?

How can you not think especially of Barkley at this moment? He was a talented player irresponsibly drafted into a maelstrom of confusion, the capstone of a structure that had no foundation or blueprint. Barkley was run into the ground and ignored in the passing game. He was forced to dance behind perforated walls of nothingness, and somewhere along the way, started to take a large portion of the blame that should have never been on his shoulders. He became the poster child of a stagnant era.

We’re not going to tell you that Barkley will lead the league in rushing this year, or even come anywhere close. But there is an obvious difference between a coaching staff willing to dig in and work with the talent on the roster, and a coaching staff waiting for help to arrive, mashing its roster into a cookie cutter that can’t contain its various edges.

Sunday’s win over the Titans still required a missed field goal at the end of regulation. We’re not ignoring how far they have to go or how lucky they’ll need to be in order to remain out of the doghouse in a market that has little sentimentality (let’s count the number of trade-Barkley-while-his-stock-is-high calls into the talk radio station tomorrow). All we’re saying is that it felt different, especially to those who have watched so much of the same over the last six years.

While it may have taken far too long, Giants ownership finally realized that so many of their issues were self-inflicted. They wanted a future that felt like the past without realizing that so much success in the NFL is irreplicable. For every stab they took at finding another Tom Coughlin, another Bill Parcells, another Eli Manning, they were watching contemporary stars come in, sit for interviews and walk out the door.

Ask around the building now, and you’ll hear it’s an amalgam of what Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen brought from the Bills, what Mike Kafka brought from the Chiefs and what Don Martindale brought from the Ravens. It’s about how they can splatter a whole painting together and hang up something worth admiring.

It’s too early to say it will ultimately change the course of Giants football, but it’s the closest thing we’ve seen to a break in the clouds.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Coughlin
Person
Mike Kafka
Person
Don Martindale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Ravens#American Football#Titans
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

97K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy