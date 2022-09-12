ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Albert Pujols Makes Classy Gesture to Fans Who Caught 697th Homer

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KtYk_0hrRoKpG00

Pujols belted a dramatic go-ahead home run in the ninth inning on Sunday and made a special gesture to the Pirates fans who caught it.

Albert Pujols picked a perfect time to hit his 697th career home run, delivering the momentous blast in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Pirates.

The homer moved him past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the all-time list, and afterward the future Hall of Famer made a classy gesture fitting of the renowned reputation he’s built during a storied 22-year career.

The ball was caught by Pirates fans Matt and Samantha Brown, who met with Pujols after the game, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat . The pair was attending the game on the one-year anniversary of the death of Samantha’s father. When they offered the historic home run ball back to Pujols, the 42-year-old slugger declined, insisting that the ball would mean more to Samantha than it would to him. He also signed two additional baseballs for them.

Pujols now has homered in back-to-back games amid a resurgent final season. He has 12 home runs since the All-Star break, raising his season OPS to .866. That’s his highest mark since the 2011 season, his last year with St. Louis before signing with the Angels.

Pujols is now three home runs shy of 700 for his career with 21 games to play. He could be the fourth member of the 700-home run club, joining Barry Bonds (762), Henry Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). If Pujols reaches the 700-homer plateau, he would become just the second player, along with Aaron, with at least 700 home runs and 3,000 hits.



Comments / 32

irishjack
4d ago

He's hitting better than about 80% of the league. 90% since the allstar break. He should keep playing. He's an effective player helping his team to the playoffs, not a sideshow.

Reply
8
FDR 2024
4d ago

This is not setup,.. Albert only has 18 HR's this season. He knows he's getting closer to the end and the media gives it all kind of attention, now because he is counting down his days and once finished on his home run race, he's retiring at the end of the season. He's looking down the rabbit hole.. He has a lot of power still. He's not running on fumes!! Go Albert!!! 700 Club!!!

Reply
9
Pat O
3d ago

I don’t put the roid users in the same class as Babe Ruth! As far as I’m concerned Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron are the home run kings and always will be until a drug free hitter breaks the records! There will always be a asterisk * next to their names, “Steroids in use to break the home run record”.

Reply(1)
4
 



Daily Mail

Max Kellerman 'apologizes' after appearing to insinuate St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols has been using PEDs to enable his stunning form at 42... as he asks: 'How does a player turn back the clock like this?'

While Albert Pujols inches closer and closer to 700 career home runs, some in the sports media world are wondering how he got this far in the twilight of his career. Pujols just hit his 697th career home run against the Pirates - passing Alex Rodriguez to take sole possession of 4th place on the MLB's all-time home run leader list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Homer
Person
Samantha Brown
Person
Babe Ruth
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
Sports Illustrated

