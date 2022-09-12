ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police said a man was arrested during a fair event . The incident happened Saturday night.

New Mexico State Police said around 10 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Barbone, 33, of Tohajiilee, New Mexico, jumped onto the stage during a Dwight Yoakam Concert. State police intervened as a concert-goer took a video of the incident.

Barbone was removed from the fairgrounds and cited for disorderly conduct.

Comments / 18

Ray Jeremy
4d ago

don't know how he mistook a Dwight Yockom for a Metallica concert but ok 🍺

Reply(1)
14
