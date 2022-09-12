MISSOULA — Tyler Flink experienced a storybook moment two weeks ago in the season opener when he scored his first touchdown. The Montana linebacker recovered a blocked punt and returned it 32 yards for a score in front of the north end zone grandstand. Fellow Missoula Big Sky grad Colter Janacaro blocked that punt as the former high school teammates combined for the first special teams score of the year.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO