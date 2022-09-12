Read full article on original website
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
Ironheart Casts South Side Star Rashida Olayiwola
Principal photography continues on Marvel's Ironheart, with the upcoming streaming series casting yet another role. While that exact role is still being kept under wraps, new reports suggest Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola has joined the Dominique Thorne-led series. A writer-turned-actress, Olayiwola is currently a staff writer on HBO's South Side. Other credits on her resume include Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Chicago PD, and The Late Show.
Thunderbolts Star Sebastian Stan Is Happy He Doesn't Have to Deal With Anthony Mackie Anymore
This past weekend at D23 Expo, Marvel president Kevin Feige offered a ton of new details about the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them was the first confirmed cast members for the upcoming Captain America: New World Order and the Thunderbolts movie. Fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series have been wondering if Sebastian Stan would be reuniting with his co-star Anthony Mackie for Cap 4 but it turns out he'll actually be starring in the other film. Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the event, Stan addressed the separation between the two actors with a laugh.
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Officially Removed From Disney Release Schedule
In a move that likely won't surprise any Star Wars fan, Disney has officially removed the Patty Jenkins film Star Wars: Rogue Squadron from its release calendar. The project was first announced back in 2020, which included the debut of a promo video in which Jenkins shared her excitement about the movie, which was initially slated to hit theaters this year before being pushed to 2023. A number of reports have emerged in the years since that announcement that Jenkins' other projects were taking priority, though even with various opportunities to give fans an update on that project, it has now officially been removed from its December 22, 2023 release date.
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals First Look at Hannah Waddingham's New Witch
Over the weekend came the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel which arrives on Disney+ in a few weeks. While offering not only a fresh look at the return of the Sanderson sisters but also a better idea for fans of what the plot will be. One of the fresh reveals in the trailer however is the introduction of a new character, played by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, known simply as "The Witch." In the trailer it seems like Waddingham's character only has a small role, guiding the Sanderson sisters into becoming witches themselves, but get a first look at her below!
Former Law & Order SVU Star Blasts the Series After John Oliver's Scathing Episode Focused on the Franchise
On Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the host took aim at an unlikely target: not a politician or big corporation, but the long-running NBC TV franchise Law & Order. Oliver looked at a December 2021 report from The Appeal, calling on star Mariska Hargitay to quit Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor, who founded the nonprofit Joyful Heart Foundation, is closely associated with activism on behalf of sexual assault victims, but the report from The Appeal alleges that, like Law & Order, the Joyful Heart Foundation advances a false narrative that paints law enforcement as hyper-vigilant and hyper-competent when it comes to sex crimes.
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead and getting subscribers prepared for what's to come. On Thursday, Disney announced the full lineup of movie, TV shows, and specials making their way to Disney+ throughout the month of October. Whether you're looking for new family programming, live reality competitions, or something sinister from Marvel Studios, there's a lot worth getting exciting about on Disney+ next month.
The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
Marvel Announces New York Comic Con 2022 Panel Schedule
New York Comic Con will see Marvel Entertainment bring a jam-packed list of panels and events to the Javits Center in October. Marvel has panels, activations, exclusive announcements, fan-favorite talent signings, and more planned for NYCC, which takes place Thursday, October 6th through Sunday, October 9th. The Marvel booth (#2057) will hold a livestream broadcast that fans at home will be able to tune into, while also planning giveaways and signings. The company's merchandise booth (#2261) is the place to be for exclusive NYCC merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and much more.
Who Will Play Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Film
The Iron Claw, directed and written by Sean Durkin and produced by A24, will see the retelling of the tragic Von Erich pro wrestling family. So far two of the brothers have already been cast for the film with Zac Efron playing Kevin while Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing) will portray David. Deadline reported on Thursday that Jeremy Allen White, best known for his starring role in the FX critically acclaimed series The Bear, will play Kerry Von Erich.
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit
Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
Hocus Pocus 2 First Clip Released
Hocus Pocus 2 has released the first clip from the Disney+ movie. D23 Expo brought fans more Sanderson Sisters content than they knew what to do with, and it seems the train is rolling on. In the clip posted to social media, the witches take flight after trying to find some new rides. It would seem as though all that time that has passed between the two movies will be acknowledged in this one. Seeing Swiffers and Roombas used as flying devices is pretty funny on the surface. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy seem to be having the time of their life during this one. It comes through in each shot that's been released so far. Following up Hocus Pocus seems like the kind fo slam dunk that could have possibly been released in theaters. But, there's no question that audiences are going to pile into Disney+ to watch this one. Check out the clip for yourself down below.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Think Sheila’s Wig and Mask Look Ridiculous
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans have recently discussed how ridiculous they find Sheila's disguise.
Star Wars: Andor First Reactions Arrive Online
Star Wars fans are preparing to return to a galaxy far, far away with the arrival of the franchise's latest TV series. Andor, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is releasing three episodes on Disney+ on September 21st. On Thursday night, the social media embargo for the series lifted, allowing members of the press who screened the show early to share their thoughts with others online. As you probably guessed by the trailers, this new Star Wars story is a bit different than the others Disney+ has released over the last couple of years.
She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil's Titania Crashes New York in New Videos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been bringing some lovable characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including the titular character's nemesis, Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil). While she only briefly appeared in the show's pilot episode, she's expected to play a major role in this week's installment and beyond, after suing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for the trademark of the She-Hulk name at the end of Episode 4. In the lead up to Titania's onscreen return, Jamil made a series of social media posts on Tuesday night showing her in costume as Titania on the streets of New York, and even being hounded by paparazzi. This comes after Jamil already took the lovable nemesis out into the real world, posting a video of her vandalizing She-Hulk posters in Los Angeles around the series premiere.
Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin's New Super Suit Revealed
The CW has officially begun production on the third season of Superman & Lois and every thing will definitely look a lot different. Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent for the first two seasons, exited the series due to reasons unknown and has already been recast by the network. Michael Bishop will take over the role for season three, with fans eager to see what happens next. The recasting doesn't appear to be the only major change on the series. Newly released set photos have shown that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will be getting a new costume for the new season.
