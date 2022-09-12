Hocus Pocus 2 has released the first clip from the Disney+ movie. D23 Expo brought fans more Sanderson Sisters content than they knew what to do with, and it seems the train is rolling on. In the clip posted to social media, the witches take flight after trying to find some new rides. It would seem as though all that time that has passed between the two movies will be acknowledged in this one. Seeing Swiffers and Roombas used as flying devices is pretty funny on the surface. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy seem to be having the time of their life during this one. It comes through in each shot that's been released so far. Following up Hocus Pocus seems like the kind fo slam dunk that could have possibly been released in theaters. But, there's no question that audiences are going to pile into Disney+ to watch this one. Check out the clip for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO