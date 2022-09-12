ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Tunbridge World’s Fair celebrates 150 years with students

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a special anniversary in Tunbridge -- 150 years of the Tunbridge World’s Fair. “It’s just fun showing cows, getting to enjoy the fair life,” said Trevor Smith from Hardwick. The Tunbridge World’s Fair has always centered around agriculture. It’s an opportunity...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
Vermont district using online mental health services for students, staff

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 400 students, employees, and families in all four Montpelier Roxbury schools now have free access to online therapy. “We have been told by countless employees and students that there aren’t enough therapists in the Central Vermont area, so we are working with Talkspace to try to combat that need,” said Montpelier Roxbury School District Superintendent Libby Bonesteel.
MONTPELIER, VT
Rutland hospital celebrates newly renovated psychiatric unit

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Since 2011, the state has been working to replace the Vermont State hospital’s 54 inpatient psychiatric beds lost to Tropical Storm Irene. Rutland Regional Medical Center has just opened three more. The mental health commissioner and deputy commissioner toured the freshly renovated psychiatric unit on...
RUTLAND, VT
Super Senior: Toni Prince

Armenian Vermonters are working to raise awareness about an ongoing conflict between their native land and Azerbaijan. UVM responds to claims of discrimination against Jewish students. Updated: 38 minutes ago. The University of Vermont is responding to claims that it failed to respond seriously to complaints by Jewish students who...
NORWICH, VT
FEMA awards Vt. $1.9M for relocating VSH patients after Irene

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Eleven years after Tropical Storm Irene flooded the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, FEMA this week officially awarded the state nearly $1.9 million for relocating those patients. The funding is meant to reimburse the state for the costs of relocating patients to a temporary mental health...
WATERBURY, VT
Feeding Chittenden launches online ordering

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity Wednesday officially launched their Food Access Network, a program started during the pandemic that offers online ordering of food. Officials say the goal is to reach more people in the Champlain Valley with the food they need by offering...
BURLINGTON, VT
Green Ride Share E-Bikes abandoned, cities take action

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An E-Bike program in Chittenden County, where the public had access to electric bikes through an app has shut down. The program, Green Ride Share, shut down at the beginning of July, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. Just in Chittenden County, 30 Green Ride Share hubs are placed in populated areas such as Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now when you visit, you’ll see a sign that says “Out of Service.”
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Vermonters urged to offer input on adoption of Calif. clean car standards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are seeking public input on new proposed rules that would require auto manufacturers to provide more EVs and low-emission cars to the state. At an open meeting in Burlington Wednesday night, state officials explained how the rules will bring cleaner transportation options to Vermonters....
VERMONT STATE
Champlain College open new cyber sports center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state-of-the-art cyber sports arena is now open to Champlain college students. The Champlain College e-sports team unveiled the new space located inside the Miller Center Lakeside Campus in Burlington. The space has more than 20 computer stations, a training room, and a full broadcasting suite...
BURLINGTON, VT
Vt. health care provider rolls out mobile clinic

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A health care company in Chittenden County is on a mission to bring health care directly to the workplace. “They’re literally bringing the doctor to our employees, " said Michele Asch, the vice president of Twincraft Skincare in Winooski, part of a new experiment in delivering health care directly to businesses.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Williston’s Town Cobbler to close

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the Town Cobbler in Williston, owner John Welsh has some time to contemplate life. “Every morning you get up, the world says, ‘Here, this is what you’re going to do,’ and you deal with it,” Welsh said. The shoe repair business...
WILLISTON, VT
‘Pipe Classic’ competition draws top glassblowers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. Tuesday was day two of the week-long event featuring a dozen artists from across the country. Each gets 12 hours to make a glass from scratch and with no assistance. The only rule for the event is that the final pipe needs to be functional.
BURLINGTON, VT
Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh, New York

Bradford voters approve pot sales in town Tuesday. New Hampshire GOP tilts to the right with Tuesday primary victories. Two conservative Republican candidates running for Congress who have supported former President Trump's stolen election fabrications, carried Tuesday's New Hampshire GOP primary. Two men arrested for allegedly kidnapping Bennington...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
History reenactors to take over Champlain Expo

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - History will come to life this weekend in Essex Junction. The Vermont Living History Expo returns to the Champlain Valley Expo. The two-day event features reenactment encampments and live demos from medieval times to World War II and beyond. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with event organizer...
ESSEX, VT
Growth in Hinesburg bat colony offers hope for endangered species

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The population of an endangered bat decimated by disease over the past decade appears to be coming back in Vermont, with a Hinesburg colony leading the way. The Indiana bat population took a dive back in 2008 and 2009 due to white-nose syndrome, but a recent...
HINESBURG, VT
Winooski School campus almost finished; upgrades include solar panels

New Hampshire GOP tilts to the right with Tuesday primary victories. Two conservative Republican candidates running for Congress who have supported former President Trump's stolen election fabrications, carried Tuesday's New Hampshire GOP primary. Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three streets...
WINOOSKI, VT
Burlington to hold special election to fill council seat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A special election will be called after Progressive Burlington City Councilor Jack Hanson resigned his seat Wednesday. Hanson was elected twice to the East District seat and said he resigned to apply for a job at the Burlington Electric Department as a net-zero project and equity analyst, a new position created in June by the council.
BURLINGTON, VT
Are efforts to clean up Lake Carmi working?

FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Toxic algae blooms flourished again in Lake Carmi this summer, closing beaches and raising questions over whether the state’s multi-year investment to clean up the troubled waterbody is working. Cyanobacteria blooms continue to plague beaches at Lake Carmi despite state cleanup efforts. Now, state officials...
FRANKLIN, VT

