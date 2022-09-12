BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An E-Bike program in Chittenden County, where the public had access to electric bikes through an app has shut down. The program, Green Ride Share, shut down at the beginning of July, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. Just in Chittenden County, 30 Green Ride Share hubs are placed in populated areas such as Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now when you visit, you’ll see a sign that says “Out of Service.”

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 7 HOURS AGO