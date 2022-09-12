Read full article on original website
Deputies Storm Larimer County Home, Arrest Man Following Standoff
A 34-year-old Larimer County man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an at-risk adult, several sheriff's deputies, and a police K9 in addition to barricading himself inside a home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours. The standoff also cause a "shelter in place" alert to be issued...
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
Victims of multi-car crash near Castle Rock ID’d by county coroner
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 15, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after four cars crashed on Crowfoot Valley Road north of Macanta Boulevard at about 5:28 p.m. Wednesday.
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run on I-70
A man was hit by a car while changing his tire early Monday morning on the shoulder of Interstate 70.
insideedition.com
Aurora Theater Shooting Survivor Marries Cop Who First Responded to the Scene
In 2012, Lasamoa Cross went to the Century Theater in Aurora, Colorado, with her fiancé, AJ Boik, to watch "The Dark Knight Rises." Cross says about 15 to 20 minutes into the movie a gunman started firing into the packed theater. Boik was one of 12 victims slain that night. One of the first responders on the scene was officer Cody Lanier. To help deal with the trauma, Cross hand-delivered a thank you letter to Lanier. The letter began a friendship that sparked an unexpected romance.
Teen driver facing several charges in rollover crash
A 16-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after the SUV he was driving rolled over injuring four passengers, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County.
Man fondled children at Denver International Airport, Aurora park: Police
A 44-year-old man is accused of fondling children at Denver International Airport and Lava Island, an indoor adventure park in Aurora. Authorities said they believe that Joseph Spector might have assaulted other children, and they are asking victims to come forward. On Wednesday, Denver police arrested Spector on suspicion of...
lamarledger.com
“It was a murder”: Family of 22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy calls for charges
Christian Glass’s parents struggled to believe their 22-year-old son would attack police officers. But that’s what the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office told them, and so Simon and Sally Glass assumed it was true, even though the thought cast a pall over their grief and Christian’s funeral, they said.
No charges after 5 found dead in Commerce City apartment
No one will face charges in the case of five people in Commerce City who died after taking fentanyl-laced cocaine. The five were found dead in one apartment at North Range Crossings just north of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal in February. The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the five as Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24, Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32, Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28, Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29 and Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32.One woman survived along with a 4-month-old baby. The child's parents were among those who died. The Adams County District Attorney's Office said despite an intense investigation over the past six months, investigators couldn't track the origin of the fentanyl. "In order for us to charge someone with these deaths, we need to have an identifiable suspect that can prove who sold the drugs that were laced with fentanyl that killed these individuals and we do not have that," said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason.Colorado lawmakers recently passed a law that holds arrested drug dealers more accountable for dealing drugs that lead to overdose deaths.
Man accused of fatally shooting Arvada officer makes first court appearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of fatally shooting an Arvada Police officer last weekend made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning from the Jefferson County Jail where he was advised of the charges against him. Sonny Almanza, 31, faces the following charges related to the shooting in...
californiaexaminer.net
Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified
Colorado authorities are providing new information about the events that led to the death of a police officer. On Sunday about 2:00 a.m., police in Arvada were called to the 6700 block of W. to ensure the safety of two children. The 51st Street. Between Wadsworth and Sheridan is where you’ll find this community. They said that when they arrived, cops saw a “large family disturbance.”
Christian Glass' autopsy shows drugs after deputy shooting
Yes, there were drugs in Christian Glass' system: how does it play into the equation after being shot by deputies after calling for help?CBS News Colorado has shown the body camera footage from the night in June when Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy after Glass refused to leave his car in Silver Plume. CBS News Colorado was able to go over the autopsy report with a professor of medical toxicology with CU and get context for the toxicology portion of the report. Andrew Monte is the expert in this story. The report shows...
Man arrested after allegedly causing over $20,000 in damages to Wheat Ridge businesses
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department has arrested a man accused of a series of vandalism and damage incidents around a shopping center in the Wheat Ridge area Tuesday which they say total tens of thousands of dollars. Police said Wednesday via their Facebook page that...
Grandmother in critical condition, dog euthanized after attack
She didn’t know much about her new neighbors across the street but when she heard screaming outside of her door, she knew enough to call 911 to help the hysterical child running her way. The 12 year-old boy had just been attacked by the family dogs and then they jumped on his grandmother who had just brought him and his sister home from school, the neighbor said. “He was covered...
Boater cited after woman's leg severely injured by propeller at Chatfield State Park
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boater was cited following an investigation into an accident at Chatfield State Park in July during which a woman's leg was severely injured. The accident happened near a boat ramp at the park on July 10 as the boat was being put into the water from a trailer. Since the incident happened inside the park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was responsible for the investigation into what happened.
Pair of pit bulls attack boy, 89-year-old woman
A pair of pit bulls attacked a 12-year-old boy and his 89-year-old grandmother on Wednesday.
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run, friend hit weeks later
Scott Baumfalk has been commuting to work on his bike for the past several years. He said on Friday he was commuting on Holly Street when a car hit him and fled the scene.
Mover accused of holding woman's property hostage
DENVER — The owner of a moving company is accused of loading up a woman's belongings on a truck and then refusing to tell her where the items were for months as he demanded additional payment, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Huseyn Nemat-Zoda, who is the owner...
rockydailynews.com
Funeral for Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff set for Friday morning in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The man who will preside over the funeral service for an Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty expects an emotional morning. Pastor Benjamin Chavez is with Flatirons Community Church. He has been a minister and counselor for 12 years. “For me, this...
