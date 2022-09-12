ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

insideedition.com

Aurora Theater Shooting Survivor Marries Cop Who First Responded to the Scene

In 2012, Lasamoa Cross went to the Century Theater in Aurora, Colorado, with her fiancé, AJ Boik, to watch "The Dark Knight Rises." Cross says about 15 to 20 minutes into the movie a gunman started firing into the packed theater. Boik was one of 12 victims slain that night. One of the first responders on the scene was officer Cody Lanier. To help deal with the trauma, Cross hand-delivered a thank you letter to Lanier. The letter began a friendship that sparked an unexpected romance.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

No charges after 5 found dead in Commerce City apartment

No one will face charges in the case of five people in Commerce City who died after taking fentanyl-laced cocaine. The five were found dead in one apartment at North Range Crossings just north of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal in February. The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the five as Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24, Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32, Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28, Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29 and Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32.One woman survived along with a 4-month-old baby. The child's parents were among those who died. The Adams County District Attorney's Office said despite an intense investigation over the past six months, investigators couldn't track the origin of the fentanyl. "In order for us to charge someone with these deaths, we need to have an identifiable suspect that can prove who sold the drugs that were laced with fentanyl that killed these individuals and we do not have that," said 17th Judicial District  Attorney Brian Mason.Colorado lawmakers recently passed a law that holds arrested drug dealers more accountable for dealing drugs that lead to overdose deaths. 
COMMERCE CITY, CO
californiaexaminer.net

Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified

Colorado authorities are providing new information about the events that led to the death of a police officer. On Sunday about 2:00 a.m., police in Arvada were called to the 6700 block of W. to ensure the safety of two children. The 51st Street. Between Wadsworth and Sheridan is where you’ll find this community. They said that when they arrived, cops saw a “large family disturbance.”
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Christian Glass' autopsy shows drugs after deputy shooting

Yes, there were drugs in Christian Glass' system: how does it play into the equation after being shot by deputies after calling for help?CBS News Colorado has shown the body camera footage from the night in June when Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy after Glass refused to leave his car in Silver Plume. CBS News Colorado was able to go over the autopsy report with a professor of medical toxicology with CU and get context for the toxicology portion of the report. Andrew Monte is the expert in this story. The report shows...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Grandmother in critical condition, dog euthanized after attack

She didn’t know much about her new neighbors across the street but when she heard screaming outside of her door, she knew enough to call 911 to help the hysterical child running her way. The 12 year-old boy had just been attacked by the family dogs and then they jumped on his grandmother who had just brought him and his sister home from school, the neighbor said. “He was covered...
GOLDEN, CO
9NEWS

Boater cited after woman's leg severely injured by propeller at Chatfield State Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boater was cited following an investigation into an accident at Chatfield State Park in July during which a woman's leg was severely injured. The accident happened near a boat ramp at the park on July 10 as the boat was being put into the water from a trailer. Since the incident happened inside the park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was responsible for the investigation into what happened.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Mover accused of holding woman's property hostage

DENVER — The owner of a moving company is accused of loading up a woman's belongings on a truck and then refusing to tell her where the items were for months as he demanded additional payment, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Huseyn Nemat-Zoda, who is the owner...
DENVER, CO

