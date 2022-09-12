ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Jurors hear audio recording in David Jungerman trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jurors heard an audio recording in David Jungerman's murder trial that will play a key role in this case. They also heard from the case detective. Jungerman is accused of killing attorney Tom Pickert outside Pickert's Brookside home in 2017. Prosecutors allege Jungerman killed Pickert after the attorney won a multi-million-dollar judgment against him on behalf of a client.
KMBC.com

FBI in Kansas City says it's aware of swatting incidents at area schools in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI in Kansas City said is it aware of swatting incidents involving several area schools in Missouri and Kansas. "The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," the Kansas City field office said in a statement.
KMBC.com

Former KCK detective accused of exploiting women arrested Thursday by the FBI

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective accused of corruption and sexual exploitation was taken into custody Thursday morning by federal authorities. Officials with the FBI confirm former Detective Roger Golubski was taken into custody without incident at his home in Edwardsville, Kansas. Golubski faces...
KMBC.com

Widow of hit-and-run victim forgives woman accused of crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The widow of a hit-and-run victim said she forgives the woman accused of killing her husband and leaving the scene of the fatal crash. With her church playground as the backdrop and three of her 10 children by her side, Meg Criniere discussed the aftermath of her husband Charles' death.
KMBC.com

Opening statements begin in David Jungerman's murder trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opening statements took place on Tuesday in the first-degree murder and armed criminal action trial of David Jungerman. The millionaire Raytown resident is accused of killing Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert outside Pickert's Brookside home in 2017. During opening statements, attorney Tim Dollar, working on...
KMBC.com

Police busy working rash of car burglaries all over Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A consistent rash of car burglaries around the Kansas City area has law enforcement working many cases. Early Tuesday morning, video surveillance showed a woman trying to open vehicle doors on driveways in the upscale Westlake neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. According to KCK police...
KMBC.com

Fatal overnight crash reported in Johnson County on Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says an Accident Investigation Team responded to a fatal crash overnight Tuesday. Police say one person has died after an accident in the 9800 block of Lexington in DeSoto, Kansas, around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 14. A single vehicle...
