FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonightChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Win It IV LennyChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique nameCJ CoombsPeculiar, MO
Tea lovers who need the frequent comfort drink can find bubble tea in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
Alleged victim of Roger Golubski 'relieved' over his arrest
An alleged victim of Roger Golubski, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective arrested on Thursday, is relieved with his arrest.
Four Kansas City gang members convicted of drug conspiracy
Four members of Kansas City street gang 246 were convicted in federal court on several drug-trafficking charges Thursday.
KMBC.com
Jurors hear audio recording in David Jungerman trial
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jurors heard an audio recording in David Jungerman's murder trial that will play a key role in this case. They also heard from the case detective. Jungerman is accused of killing attorney Tom Pickert outside Pickert's Brookside home in 2017. Prosecutors allege Jungerman killed Pickert after the attorney won a multi-million-dollar judgment against him on behalf of a client.
KMBC.com
FBI in Kansas City says it's aware of swatting incidents at area schools in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI in Kansas City said is it aware of swatting incidents involving several area schools in Missouri and Kansas. "The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," the Kansas City field office said in a statement.
KMBC.com
Former KCK detective accused of exploiting women arrested Thursday by the FBI
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective accused of corruption and sexual exploitation was taken into custody Thursday morning by federal authorities. Officials with the FBI confirm former Detective Roger Golubski was taken into custody without incident at his home in Edwardsville, Kansas. Golubski faces...
KMBC.com
Widow of hit-and-run victim forgives woman accused of crime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The widow of a hit-and-run victim said she forgives the woman accused of killing her husband and leaving the scene of the fatal crash. With her church playground as the backdrop and three of her 10 children by her side, Meg Criniere discussed the aftermath of her husband Charles' death.
Trial begins for 84-year-old accused of killing KC attorney in 2017
Five years after Brookside lawyer Tom Pickert was gunned down in his front yard, the trial began Tuesday for 84-year-old suspect David Jungerman.
KMBC.com
Prosecutors, defense spar over white van seen on city surveillance cameras in Jungerman trial
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors focused heavily on a white van captured on city surveillance cameras in 2017 during the second day of testimony in the trial of 84-year-old David Jungerman. Jungerman is accused of shooting and killing Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert on Oct. 25, 2017,...
KMBC.com
Death investigation underway after body found along roadway in unincorporated Jackson County
BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — Detectives with the Jackson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office have launched a death investigation after a body was found near a busy intersection Thursday. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted a man's body was found near the shoulder of the road at Truman Road and Stark...
Victim confronts suspects breaking into cars in Wyandotte County
Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a crime spree that spanned two cities in two states.
KMBC.com
Opening statements begin in David Jungerman's murder trial
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opening statements took place on Tuesday in the first-degree murder and armed criminal action trial of David Jungerman. The millionaire Raytown resident is accused of killing Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert outside Pickert's Brookside home in 2017. During opening statements, attorney Tim Dollar, working on...
KMBC.com
Family, colleagues honor Independence police officer killed in the line of duty a year ago
PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. — It has been a year since Independence police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was killed in the line of duty. Madrid-Evans was answering a call for service Sept. 15, 2021, when a suspect fatally shot him. Fellow officers and loved ones met Thursday at the Pleasant Valley...
KMBC.com
Police busy working rash of car burglaries all over Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A consistent rash of car burglaries around the Kansas City area has law enforcement working many cases. Early Tuesday morning, video surveillance showed a woman trying to open vehicle doors on driveways in the upscale Westlake neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. According to KCK police...
Court docs: Woman high, texting when she hit Kansas City bicyclist
Jackson County prosecutors charged a Wisconsin woman who was allegedly texting and high on drugs when she hit and killed a bicyclist.
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
Kansas City driver dies after motorcycle crash
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Monday morning crash on West 81 Street and Ward Parkway.
KMBC.com
27-year-old Wisconsin woman charged for the death of cyclist and father of 10 near Longview Lake
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 27-year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged with two felonies in connection to the late August crash that killed a bicyclist and father of ten near Longview Lake and View High Drive in Jackson County. Kyrie Fields faces charges for leaving the scene of an...
KMBC.com
Man detained after Leawood police called to park on report of person armed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after he was seen sitting under a tree at Leawood City Park armed with a knife and what turned out to be a BB gun, Leawood police said. Investigators said police officers were called at 5:36...
KMBC.com
Fatal overnight crash reported in Johnson County on Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says an Accident Investigation Team responded to a fatal crash overnight Tuesday. Police say one person has died after an accident in the 9800 block of Lexington in DeSoto, Kansas, around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 14. A single vehicle...
Kansas City, Kansas, middle school briefly placed on lock-out after 2 teens shot
A middle school in the Kansas City, Kansas, Public School district was briefly placed on lockout Tuesday after two teenagers were shot near campus.
