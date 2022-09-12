Read full article on original website
Related
2urbangirls.com
Another man found dead in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in two stabbings in Long Beach, including a fatal one, is in custody Tuesday. Long Beach Police Department homicide investigators identified and arrested 56-year-old Michael Smalls on Monday in connection with the killing of Christopher Finley 28, of Long Beach, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Double shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Florence-Firestone area
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in the Florence-Firestone area left a man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday. Deputies were sent to Lou Dillon Avenue and 76th Place about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Authorities seek suspect who killed teens at street carnival
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore will join with homicide investigators and victims’ family members Wednesday to ask for the public’s help in solving the killing of two 17-year-old boys in a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights. Investigators are...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting near homeless encampment leaves two injured
VENICE, Calif. – A 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were shot near a homeless encampment in Venice, police said Thursday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division were called at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday to the Google Venice building at 340 Main St., near Rose Avenue, a block south of the Santa Monica border, where they found the victims, one with a gunshot wound to a leg and another with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
2urbangirls.com
Cyclist shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Teen detained in drug overdose investigation at LA area high school
HOLLYWOOD – Three students believed to have overdosed on apparently fentanyl-laced pills obtained in a Hollywood Park were continuing to recover Thursday amid reports that a teenage suspect had been detained in connection with the investigation into the drug sales that also led to the death of a 15-year-old girl at Bernstein High School.
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one dead
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area near South Gate Wednesday. Deputies responded at 5:55 p.m. to the 2000 block of East 77th Street, near Alameda Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
One injured in ‘act of violence’ on Harbor Freeway
LOS ANGELES – One person was injured in “an unknown act of violence” on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday, prompting a full closure of the northbound lanes in the vicinity as authorities investigated the incident. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called just...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teens shot to death at Lincoln Heights carnival
LOS ANGELES – Authorities identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles by a suspect who remains at large. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to the Los...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
2urbangirls.com
Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
2urbangirls.com
Man Charged in Fatal Trader Joe’s Shooting Wants to Act as His Own Attorney
LOS ANGELES – A man accused of engaging in a gunfight with police that resulted in the death of an assistant manager at a Trader Joe’s store in Silver Lake in 2018 told a judge Tuesday that he wants to act as his own attorney. Superior Court Judge...
2urbangirls.com
Hollywood shooting leaves one dead
HOLLYWOOD – A man was shot and killed in Hollywood Monday evening. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Station were flagged down by a bystander at 8:47 p.m. and directed to Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place, one block east of Highland Avenue, where they found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds.
2urbangirls.com
Person dies in fiery crash on Southland freeway
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – One person was killed in a fiery crash early Wednesday in Monterey Park. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at approximately 12:02 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Greenwood Avenue where they found a silver Toyota Camry and a black sedan had collided.
2urbangirls.com
Three suspects released from custody in San Pedro park shooting case, DA asks LAPD to investigate further
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has asked police to conduct further investigation involving four people who were arrested in connection with a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured in July. As a result,...
2urbangirls.com
Search warrant served at LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s house in public corruption case
ABC7 is reporting a search warrant was served at Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica home early this morning by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department. “The investigation has been shared with a federal agency who continue to monitor,” the sheriff’s department said Wednesday....
Comments / 0