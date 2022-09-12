ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs first responders hold ceremony at Memorial Park in remembrance of 9/11

By Annabelle Childers
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APiHl_0hrRlyaL00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, military, law enforcement and other first responders gathered in Memorial Park to remember the sacrifice of civilians and first responders 21 years ago.

Throughout the crowd, as servicemen and women from Colorado Springs reflected on the tragic events of 9/11, city council member Randy Helms was thinking back to his experience working on September 11 inside in the Pentagon.

"I got to witness the uncommon valor demonstrated by both military and civilians there at the Pentagon that day," said Helms. "The uncommon valor of your regular citizens is exactly what the United States of America is all about."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KN3lt_0hrRlyaL00
A plaque at Memorial Park displays the quote, "Uncommon Valor Was A Common Virtue" originally said by Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz.

Helms was on active duty in the Air Force at the time, stationed at the Pentagon, where he watched the many acts of heroism firsthand.

"The remembrance of how the common citizen reacted and ran towards danger in the airplane flying over Pennsylvania," said Helms. "The first responders running into the Twin Towers, that's what I want Americans to remember."

David Matthew Hodne, Commanding General of the Fourth Infantry Division of Fort Carson, was born in New York and says his father was working in the city on September 11.

"I lost a high school classmate who was with the New York Fire Department and in one of the Twin Towers," said Hodne. "I also lost a buddy of mine who was in the Army. He was assigned to the Pentagon. So I lost friends in both the Pentagon and in the Twin Towers."

21 years later, both Hodne and Helms say the pain is still raw, but the unity displayed in the United States following that day is something that fills them with hope for the future.

"This is kind of a culmination, this ceremony, of just a lot of thoughts that go to memories of that day," said Hodne. "9/11 was a day about, you know, brave citizens, incredible first responders that came to the need of their fellow citizens and then the military that responded. So bringing it all together here is really, really powerful."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNROD_0hrRlyaL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdJy3_0hrRlyaL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLKz9_0hrRlyaL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBM7M_0hrRlyaL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHpuE_0hrRlyaL00

The post Colorado Springs first responders hold ceremony at Memorial Park in remembrance of 9/11 appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Non-profit paints woman’s home in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Volunteers spent a day helping a Colorado Springs resident revamp her home with a new coat of paint. Ms. Trofoya has lived in her south side home since 1955. The non-profit, Brothers Redevelopment, and Wells Fargo partnered for the effort. All the volunteers were from Wells Fargo and the supplies The post Non-profit paints woman’s home in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drone footage obtained by 13 Investigates shows two men firing guns at the aircraft in the Fountain Creek area on the north side of Pueblo. The video, shot near Dillon Dr. and E. 29th St., shows multiple people sitting and walking around an area filled with seemingly broken-down vehicles, debris, and The post Pueblo men fire guns at drone flying over Fountain Creek area appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An audience of several hundred people filled the Boot Barn Hall on the city's north side Tuesday regarding the proposal to build an 8,000-seat outdoor entertainment venue. KRDO It was an opportunity for people -- many of whom live in the area -- to raise concerns and ask questions about The post Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After over a year of construction, the Colorado Highway 21 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is now open to traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interchange Wednesday, which creates an overpass for cars to take Powers continuously over Research Parkway. The $42 million project, funded by COVID stimulus funds, The post Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Fort Carson, CO
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Hospitalized motorcyclist urges Colorado Springs drivers to ‘look twice, save a life’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Aug. 30, John Quinata was on his way to work on his 1996 Harley when he was hit by a truck that failed to yield to him. Quinata explained that a 2010 Chevy Tahoe failed to yield to him at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road. Sixteen The post Hospitalized motorcyclist urges Colorado Springs drivers to ‘look twice, save a life’ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Annual Patriot Golf Benefit honors El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Every year, the Gleneagle Sertoma Annual Patriot Day Golf Benefit honors local military and first responder patriots. For its 21st year, funds raised from the benefit will go towards the family of an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy who lost his life in the line of duty in August. Beginning The post Annual Patriot Golf Benefit honors El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Firefighters climb Manitou Springs Incline in full gear for seventh annual 9/11 remembrance event

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sunday, firefighters, military, veterans, and community members made their way to the Manitou Springs Incline for an annual tradition. Every year, firefighters climb the entire incline in their full 60 lbs. of gear in tribute to the 343 first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The The post Firefighters climb Manitou Springs Incline in full gear for seventh annual 9/11 remembrance event appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

In deadliest year on Colorado’s waters, Lake Pueblo leads with most deaths in entire state

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday that 2022 is officially the deadliest year on Colorado waters. To date, there have been 36 water-related fatalities. Of those deaths, data obtained by 13 Investigates shows Lake Pueblo State Park had the most water-related fatalities than any other body of water in Colorado. Between The post In deadliest year on Colorado’s waters, Lake Pueblo leads with most deaths in entire state appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#9 11 Memorial#Festival#Fleet#The Air Force#Americans
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for missing, endangered Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking for the community's help in locating 74-year-old Charles Gordon of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police Department say Gordon was last seen at 8:11 p.m. in the 2700 block of Vickers Dr. on Tuesday. Gordon is described to be six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has The post Police search for missing, endangered Colorado Springs man appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced it's activating a new red-light camera. According to the city, the new red-light camera is part of the Red-Light Safety Camera Program. It's to help protect motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from crashes and injuries caused by motorists running red lights. The new The post New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Road safety plan approved by El Paso County commissioners Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new plan is in place to help El Paso County better design future road safety projects, the result of a vote Tuesday by the Board of Commissioners. KRDO The plan also recommends safety improvements on certain road segments where crashes have occurred; county officials provided a map of locations The post Road safety plan approved by El Paso County commissioners Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities: Customers can expect to pay more for natural gas again this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- People who struggled to pay heating bills last winter because of a spike in natural gas prices will likely do so again this winter, a Colorado Springs Utility spokesman confirmed Thursday. The exact amount of the increase is still being determined but should be similar to last year's increase, spokesman The post Colorado Springs Utilities: Customers can expect to pay more for natural gas again this winter appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
KRDO News Channel 13

Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Governor's debate, held later this month at the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, is raising questions about the eligibility and access of third-party candidates to attend. The debate, held on September 28, will feature the current Republican and Democrat nominees Heidi Ganahl and Jared Polis. However, multiple third-party candidates, like The post Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police ask for community’s help in finding endangered missing man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking for the community's help in locating 74-year-old Charles Gordon. Colorado Springs Police Department say Gordon was last seen at 8:11 p.m. in the 2700 block of Vickers Dr. on Tuesday. Gordon is described to be 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has white hair, a The post Police ask for community’s help in finding endangered missing man appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, accused child killer Letecia Stauch appeared in court to discuss the defense's request for a second sanity evaluation. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Gannon Stauch in 2020. In February, Stauch claimed she wasn't sane at the time of the crime. Her competency was evaluated The post Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the passenger who was killed in the four-car crash in Pueblo. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard for a serious, multi-vehicle crash. Pueblo Police are investigating a serious 4 car traffic collision at The post Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to welcome a new baby giraffe in the coming weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is expecting a new baby, a giraffe calf. Wednesday, the CMZoo shared an ultrasound video asking fans to guess who at the Zoo would be expecting a baby. Thursday, the zoo confirmed a reticulated giraffe named Bailey is expecting. According to the zoo, this will be The post Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to welcome a new baby giraffe in the coming weeks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy