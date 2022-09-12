SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was killed in a rollover crash near Perry and Bennington Township. The crash took place on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the 41-year-old Owosso man was driving in the area of Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road when he lost control, rolled his car over and was ejected from the vehicle. Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

