WWMTCw
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
WILX-TV
Man found guilty of 7 felonies in Jackson bar shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has found Trashawn Johnson guilty of seven felonies in a shooting incident outside The Foundry bar in 2021. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported Thursday that the jury returned a verdict of guilty against Johnson on two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, three counts of Felony Firearm, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
wtvbam.com
Charges filed following alleged strangulation incidents at North Michigan Avenue residence
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis resident has been charged with two felony counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a misdemeanor count of Domestic Violence following a pair of alleged strangulation incidents earlier this week in Coldwater. An arraignment was held...
WWMTCw
Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Monroe man is facing numerous charges Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout four different counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An abandoned car in Eaton County was found engulfed in flames on Tuesday. Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers responded to a rural road in Eaton County where an abandoned car was found on fire. Detectives recovered identifying information that was specific to the car to help authorities.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man allegedly breaks into home, waits for woman to return, then rapes her
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported home invasion and rape, but have no suspects or leads. A man broke into a woman's home, waited for her to get ready, go out, and return home before raping her, according to the victim. Home...
Man found guilty of attempted murder in shooting outside Jackson nightclub
JACKSON, MI -- A man accused of firing into a crowd outside a Jackson nightclub, injuring several bystanders, has been found guilty of attempted murder, among other charges. At the end of a three-day trial Thursday, Sept. 15, Trashawn Johnson, 25, of Jackson, was found guilty of seven felonies, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm and single counts of carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Eaton County Sheriff's Office involved in police chase through mid-Michigan
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office was involved in a police chase that started in Branch and Calhoun counties, went through Eaton and Jackson counties and ended in Eaton Rapids.
Police arrest suspect in stabbing of 3 people in Mason Monday afternoon
Michigan State Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection to a stabbing that occurred in a mobile home park in Mason Monday afternoon.
WILX-TV
Owosso man dead after rollover crash near Bennington Township
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was killed in a rollover crash near Perry and Bennington Township. The crash took place on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the 41-year-old Owosso man was driving in the area of Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road when he lost control, rolled his car over and was ejected from the vehicle. Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
WILX-TV
Police seek man accused of using stolen credit card in Delta Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card. According to authorities, the man used the stolen card at a Walmart in Delta Township on Aug. 28. Police describe the man as being in his 30-40s with a tattoo...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
WILX-TV
New York man ticketed for driving 104 mph on I-496
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was issued a citation Thursday morning for reportedly driving more than 100 mph on I-496. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped the vehicle in Eaton County after it had been captured on radar driving 104 mph. The speed limit on I-496 is 70 mph.
WILX-TV
Elderly man reportedly assaulted on Ionia County rail-trail
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - An elderly man was hospitalized Monday after he was reportedly assaulted on a rail-trail. According to authorities, an elderly man came to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at about 3:15 p.m. to report an assault that had just happened on a rail-trail west of Ionia.
Man killed in rollover crash on U.S. 127 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An 43-year-old Ohio man was killed Tuesday in a crash that caused his vehicle to roll several times on U.S. 127, police said. At about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the vehicle crash on U.S. 127 South near Reed Road in Liberty Township in southeastern Jackson County.
Lansing police need your help solving murder case
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
wtvbam.com
“Suicidal suspect” who shot at Branch County deputies taken into custody
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 39-year-old man from Monroe who was described as suicidal was taken into custody Tuesday night near Eaton Rapids after a chase that went through several counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their Deputies received information regarding a suicidal subject who had been...
WNEM
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, Branch and Jackson counties. The Springport Township Police Department said it had received information about an armed 39-year-old man was involved in a pursuit...
Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
