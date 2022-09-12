ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton Rapids, MI

WILX-TV

Man found guilty of 7 felonies in Jackson bar shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has found Trashawn Johnson guilty of seven felonies in a shooting incident outside The Foundry bar in 2021. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported Thursday that the jury returned a verdict of guilty against Johnson on two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, three counts of Felony Firearm, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WWMTCw

Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Monroe man is facing numerous charges Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout four different counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
WILX-TV

PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An abandoned car in Eaton County was found engulfed in flames on Tuesday. Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers responded to a rural road in Eaton County where an abandoned car was found on fire. Detectives recovered identifying information that was specific to the car to help authorities.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man found guilty of attempted murder in shooting outside Jackson nightclub

JACKSON, MI -- A man accused of firing into a crowd outside a Jackson nightclub, injuring several bystanders, has been found guilty of attempted murder, among other charges. At the end of a three-day trial Thursday, Sept. 15, Trashawn Johnson, 25, of Jackson, was found guilty of seven felonies, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm and single counts of carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
WILX-TV

Owosso man dead after rollover crash near Bennington Township

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was killed in a rollover crash near Perry and Bennington Township. The crash took place on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the 41-year-old Owosso man was driving in the area of Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road when he lost control, rolled his car over and was ejected from the vehicle. Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
WILX-TV

New York man ticketed for driving 104 mph on I-496

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was issued a citation Thursday morning for reportedly driving more than 100 mph on I-496. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped the vehicle in Eaton County after it had been captured on radar driving 104 mph. The speed limit on I-496 is 70 mph.
WILX-TV

Elderly man reportedly assaulted on Ionia County rail-trail

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - An elderly man was hospitalized Monday after he was reportedly assaulted on a rail-trail. According to authorities, an elderly man came to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at about 3:15 p.m. to report an assault that had just happened on a rail-trail west of Ionia.
WLNS

Lansing police need your help solving murder case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
MLive

Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
