I'm Convinced Everyone Will Be Wearing This "Outdated" Staple for Fall
When I say the words "denim skirt," your mind probably goes to a classic mini that often features cross-stitching where a pair of jeans would typically split. That description matches the most popular style over the past few years. I can still remember a time when I wouldn’t go more than a few days without wearing my denim mini. The times have changed as fashion designers push for longer hemlines, I'm convinced that the sleek maxi aesthetic that ruled the 1990s is going to be the name on everybody's hips. Fashion girls have agreed with them including the long silhouette in even their casual wardrobe.
Cara Delevingne Just Designed the Perfect Fall Capsule Collection
Cara Delevingne is no stranger to a great fashion collaboration, but her capsule collection with the Karl Lagerfeld brand just might be her most special yet. The 44-piece line, aptly named Cara Loves Karl, is a celebration of the special bond between the actress/model and esteemed designer and their shared affinity for sleek and wearable fashion with a twist. This project was years in the making, and Delevingne worked closely with the French fashion house to create a tailor-forward collection that anyone can wear.
Versace's Latest Bag Collection Has Arrived, and It's Already Iconic
Even on my worst days, there's nothing a good outfit can't fix. Creating a look that oozes confidence empowers me to take on the day in a new way (even if I'm faking it). When I think of the brands that inspire the most confidence, Versace immediately comes to mind. This season, its offerings range from the signature Medusa corset to those already iconic platform heels, but the newest line of bags and accessories is really where it's at. The Greca Goddess collection beautifully combines Versace's sleek leather with its classic hardware—you know, that iconic gold insignia you'd recognize anywhere? In the words of Donatella herself, "When I touch the strong, cold metal of the Greca, it makes me feel my strength and confidence." She's not wrong. From gold-chain shoulder bags to statement clutches, these are the must-know accessories from Versace.
Laura Harrier Wore the Easy Outfit I'm Planning on Wearing Once a Week This Fall
During New York Fashion Week, show attendees have a tendency to go above and beyond in the outfit department, showing up outside of the week's events in bold colors and even bolder silhouettes. But that's not the approach that Mike actress Laura Harrier chose, at least not for the Khaite show this season. Instead, she went the route of wearing an outfit that everyone, myself included, can easily mimic with pieces already in our wardrobes.
I Found a Bunch of Heels Under Two Inches That Are Just as Comfy as Flats
I distinctly remember my first time venturing out into the world in high heels. It was in high school, and my best friend and I naïvely set out around Boston in our flared jeans and pointy-toe pumps. How we thought we would be comfortable spending the day in these heels is beyond me. I cringe replaying the details in my head. The more we walked, the more we began clomping around awkwardly to relieve the pain. In fact, at one point, we overheard two guys behind us snickering, only to have them outpace us and say, “Nice heels, ladies,” as they walked by. We caved and ended up buying some cheap white sneakers on Newbury Street to make it through the rest of the day.
WWW Editors Report Live from NYFW
Welcome to our podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. On this episode of Who...
Supergoop! Is Having an Epic Sale (Now's the Smartest Time to Stock Up)
We can't help it—alongside bikinis, sandals, and abbreviated Fridays—sunscreen feels completely synonymous with summer. (Especially when it smells like banana, pineapple, coconut, or a nostalgic melting pot of all three.) Alas, even though we're extra diligent about our application (and re-application) during the sunnier, steamier months of the year, our SPF regimen is just as important in the fall and winter. In fact, not wearing sunscreen all-day, everyday—despite the weather or season—is one of the biggest skincare mistakes you can possibly make, according to every dermatologist and facialist I've ever talked to. (That's not drama, it's fact!)
Blake Lively Just Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Micro Mini and 6-Inch Platforms
Congratulations are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are expecting their fourth child. Lively debuted her baby bump on the red carpet in a glittering micro minidress and towering six-inch platform heels, both by Valentino. Could there be a chicer way to announce the news? I certainly think not.
Zendaya Just Started an Early Fall Outfit Trend With This Low-Rise-Jeans Look
If you've ever wondered what Zendaya wears to go shopping with her stylist, Law Roach, you're about to find out, and her look is actually easy to re-create. Earlier this week in NYC, they embarked on a shopping trip to ACNE Studios in SoHo, and Zendaya wore exactly what one should wear for an early September shopping trip (or a myriad of other occasions).
Stylish Women In NYC, London, and Paris All Wear This Fall Staple
Fall pieces have already started to arrive at our favorite retailers and yes, that includes outerwear. While the weather may have not reached the chilly temperatures yet, there's no harm in planning ahead. And if you haven't noticed, we've already put the brakes on summer here at Who What Wear and have sped right into curating our perfect autumnal wardrobes. (We're dressing for the weather we want.) On that note, today's topic of fall fashion is the perfect long coat.
