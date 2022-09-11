Column: Patient Dodgers remind Padres how big gap is in National League, again

Padres reliever Tim Hill reacts after walking in a run Sunday against the Dodgers at Petco Park. The Dodgers rolled 11-2 to win the series. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Just when the Padres thought the Dodgers might be human, could be momentarily shaken, hid a flaw or two underneath all that gilded armor, they were reminded that beating them requires unblinking brilliance.

Not for a few at-bats. Not for a few innings. Not here and there. To slay the blue dragon — if the Padres play into October and get that chance — even your best might not be good enough.

Anything short of that? Forget it.

“They’re persistent and they keep pushing,” said Padres starter Joe Musgrove, who carried a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning before the Dodgers piled on late in an 11-2 blowout Sunday at Petco Park. “I mean at no point in the game do they give in or slow down. If you beat them early in the game, first two times around, it’s not going to stop.”

The Padres entered the series decider confident that the north end of their starting rotation, a rising bullpen and sleepy offense stacked with potential might finally come together when the Dodgers seemed just a tad bit vulnerable.

They walked onto the field with shoulders confident and squared, hoping to win their first series against the Dodgers since June … of 2021. The Padres, though guaranteed to lose the season series for the 12 th straight year, had to feel like scooping up a series at this point on the calendar could launch late-season momentum.

They walked off with shoulders slumped, needing an extra inning Friday to avoid what could have turned into a sweep.

“You’ve got to move on, as tough as that was,” said manager Bob Melvin, of getting battered 11-0 in the final five innings on the day the franchise set the season record for sellouts at Petco. “This is one we really wanted to take today. Did not work out the way we wanted it to at all.”

This is the needling lesson the Padres learned, in so many ways.

A sharp lap or two through the Dodgers lineup raised hopes for the starting rotation — Mike Clevinger on Friday, Blake Snell on Saturday and Musgrove on Sunday — until second and third laps unraveled.

You’re right there. Then you’re not. You’re breathing, then the Dodgers choke you out.

In a span of three pitches, the Dodgers erased a 2-0 lead. Justin Turner redirected an 89 mph cutter from Musgrove to left field. Then, after a one-pitch out by Joey Gallo, Chris Taylor blasted a pitch 409 feet to center.

It’s not just the ability of the Dodgers to flip the offensive switch. It’s the Padres’ inability to do the same. The Dodgers hit .429 with runners in scoring position Sunday (3-for-7), while the Padres finished 0-for-5. The Padres left eight runners on base, five more than the winners.

Because of that situational hitting gulf, the disturbing run differential between the teams this season ballooned to 59.

Melvin chose the us-rather-than-them lens.

“At this point, not a mental challenge,” Melvin said of simply winning a series against the Dodgers. “We just want to start playing consistent baseball. We do it for a period of time and other times, not so much. So it’s more about us than anything else. But you have to hand it to them, they’ve beat us every series.”

When there’s a glimmer of light, the Dodgers snuff it out.

On Friday, five Padres relievers cruised. The group allowed no runs on one hit with eight strikeouts and just one walk. Two days later, the five who pitched after Musgrove — though one was starting first baseman Wil Myers in the ninth — coughed up seven runs on seven hits with nearly as many walks (2) as strikeouts (3).

The Dodgers remain patient, biding their time.

The Padres put themselves into a good spot heading into the fifth. The Dodgers eat good spots for breakfast, lunch and dinner — outhitting the hosts 10-3 the rest of the way.

“Their approach doesn’t really waver throughout the course of the game,” Musgrove said.

Even though the Dodgers probably are better than ever, the Padres felt far better equipped to chase them down in October.

Heading into the postseason matchup two seasons ago, the top four in the Padres rotation had played just eight career playoff games without a single win. This season, the Padres have logged 31 such games through their top four with five victories, via Darvish, Snell and Musgrove.

A series like the most recent one, however, reminds everyone that nothing has changed to this point … even with trade-deadline pickups of Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader.

Can things change? Yes. Did the last three games give anyone confidence it will?

“Each time, we feel like we have a better chance to take the series,” Melvin said. “… But you know, their record is their record and they’ve taken every series from us this year. So, not there yet.”

And so far, it’s not even close.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .