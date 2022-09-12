ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Crucial red-zone fumble mars Mariota’s debut as Falcons QB

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXDHD_0hrRlo0J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30aL7x_0hrRlo0J00

ATLANTA (AP) — A crucial red-zone fumble by Marcus Mariota spoiled his debut as Atlanta’s starter on Sunday and set up another blown big lead for the Falcons.

The loss provided a painful reminder of Atlanta’s past as it tries to launch a new era with Mariota at quarterback.

The Falcons led 23-10 when Mariota lost a fumble at the Saints 5 in the third quarter.

Even though New Orleans failed to immediately capitalize on the turnover, it was a missed opportunity for Atlanta to put the game away in Mariota’s first start. The Falcons were outscored 17-3 from there and lost their season opener 27-26 on Sunday.

Mariota, who was acquired after the Falcons traded 14-year starter Matt Ryan to Indianapolis, bemoaned the mistake.

“We had multiple opportunities to put the game away,” Mariota said. “We allowed them as an offense to stick around. That’s something we have to get back and look at and correct.”

Mariota fumbled when he was hit by Saints strong safety Marcus Maye. Free safety Tyrann Mathieu recovered for New Orleans.

“Honestly I just lost track of where I was,” Mariota said. “I thought I needed a few more for a first down, so I put my head down not realizing I already had it. Looking back at that situation, I wish I had just gone down and protected the ball and given us a chance to score points.”

Mariota had another crucial miscue late in the game with the Falcons leading 26-24. He fumbled the snap on a third-and-1 play from the Saints 42. He recovered but couldn’t pick up the first down.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith drained the clock on fourth-and-1 before choosing to punt. The Saints took possession with 48 seconds remaining and no timeouts and drove 46 yards in five plays before Will Lutz kicked the go-ahead 51-yard field goal.

“Sure, there was a part of me that wanted to go for it,” Smith said. “My thought was at the time let the clock bleed down, let’s pin them down. They had no timeouts. … Again if you had to do it over again, knowing the end result, sure a different call.”

Mariota said the fumbled snap was “100 percent on me.”

“We had a great look for the play we had called and I tried to cheat it and get back a little quicker so I would have an opportunity to read it a little bit better,” Mariota said.

In trying to “cheat” on the play, Mariota pulled back before taking the clean snap.

“It got away from us,” he said. “That’s completely on me.”

Mariota completed 20 of 33 passes for 215 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He showed his dual-threat ability by running for 72 yards, including a 2-yard scoring run.

Still, the blown lead was a bitter start for a Falcons team still haunted by its inability to hold a 28-3 lead against New England in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season. The Patriots rallied to win 34-28.

Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett wanted no part of references on Sunday to that still-painful Super Bowl loss.

“I’m focused on 2022,” Jarrett said. “It is what is is.”

The Falcons lost despite rushing for 201 yards, including a career-high 120 by Cordarrelle Patterson.

“Guys up front did an unbelievable job all game of controlling the line of scrimmage,” Mariota said.

The missed opportunities overwhelmed the rushing total.

“When it comes down to it in this league if you’re not scoring points in the red zone you’re leaving the door open,” Mariota said. “Credit to the Saints. They found ways at the end to make plays to win the game.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern Eagles lose WR Sam Kenerson for year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern Eagles wide receiver Sam Kenerson will have season-ending surgery on his right knee Thursday, per a release from the athletic department. The surgery will repair ligaments torn in the Eagles’ 45-42 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. Kenerson hauled in a 31-yard pass with less than 40 seconds […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
WSAV News 3

Driver dies after leading police on chase Wednesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person died after leading police on a chase in Savannah Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the driver failed to stop for a traffic violation at 1:25 p.m. near Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The driver then drove into oncoming traffic, continuing north in the southbound lanes on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
WSAV News 3

Man dies following Tuesday night shooting on St. Helena Island

Editor’s note: The video above was recorded before the shooting victim died. ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man has died following a shooting on St. Helena Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane around 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Patriots#Super Bowl#American Football#Nfl#Falcons Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office gets new chief deputy

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Walthourville Police Chief Al Hagan was sworn in Thursday night as Liberty County Sheriff’s Office’s new chief deputy. Hagan took over following the resignation of Deputy Chief Max Brown last month. Hagan — who has a long career in law enforcement — was sworn in by Sheriff William Bowman during the […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro Police searching for missing teens

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police are searching for two teens who ran away from their home Wednesday afternoon. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Spencer and Eduardo frequent Wal-Mart, Georgia Southern and the local mall. Spencer was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat. Eduardo Borges was last seen wearing a black […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Feed the Boro food drop happening Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Boro is hosting their September food drop event on Saturday, September 17, starting at 8 a.m. The event will be at the Statesboro High School on Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed the Boro will be providing enough food to feed 1,000 families for one week. They are doing this in […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy