ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Oxford police investigating three shootings over 10 days

OXFORD, N.C. — Concerned viewers have reached out to WRAL about multiple shooting incidents in Oxford. The city’s mayor, Jackie Sergent, confirmed three shootings over the last 10 days. WRAL has asked the Oxford Police Department when and where these shootings occurred, but has not received answers. Police...
OXFORD, NC
WRAL News

Police: Green Hope High teacher hurt in student assault

CARY, N.C. — School administrators have responded after a student assaulted a teacher last week at Green Hope High School. GHHS principal Alison Cleveland sent a letter to parents explaining the situation on Thursday afternoon. The teacher was hurt, but has since returned to school. The details of the...
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Durham Police#Violent Crime
WRAL News

One injured, man on the run after shooting in Dunn

Dunn, N.C. — The Dunn Police Department is searching for a man Tuesday after a shooting. Police said officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound on North Clinton Avenue. A victim was found with gunshot wound and was taken to a trauma center. The condition of the victim...
DUNN, NC
chathamstartribune.com

N.C. man dies after pursuit

Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle pursuit, which ended with a fatal crash and the death of North Carolina man. The crash occurred on Tuesday, Sept 13 at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29, one tenth of a mile south of Route 29 business in Pittsylvania County. The traffic pursuit...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

I-85 closed near Hillsborough after tractor trailer fire

Hillsborough, N.C. — Interstate 85 was closed Wednesday in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. near Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy