Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
Oxford police investigating three shootings over 10 days
OXFORD, N.C. — Concerned viewers have reached out to WRAL about multiple shooting incidents in Oxford. The city’s mayor, Jackie Sergent, confirmed three shootings over the last 10 days. WRAL has asked the Oxford Police Department when and where these shootings occurred, but has not received answers. Police...
ATF: Large amounts of ammo stolen from Raleigh, Durham, Wilmington shipping containers
Large amounts of ammunition have recently been stolen from freight line shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The ATF sent an alert to licensed firearms dealers, notifying them that sizable quantities of Winchester 9-millimeter ammunition were stolen from several...
Police: Green Hope High teacher hurt in student assault
CARY, N.C. — School administrators have responded after a student assaulted a teacher last week at Green Hope High School. GHHS principal Alison Cleveland sent a letter to parents explaining the situation on Thursday afternoon. The teacher was hurt, but has since returned to school. The details of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Body found in trunk of car prompts homicide investigation in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department was investigating a homicide Tuesday night after a body was found in a vehicle. Durham police said just after 7:50 p.m. an adult man was found dead in the trunk of a car on Glen Falls Lane. The vehicle was believed to...
Police say no charges will be filed against Amazon driver who hit Holly Springs 7-year-old boy
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Holly Springs Police Department said no charges would be filed against an Amazon driver who hit a child Tuesday while he was walking home from school. The 7-year-old boy was walking home with his father at the time. As of Thursday, the boy was...
Drink tampering, assault reports at UNC fraternity house under investigation
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are looking into a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house near campus. A crime alert to the campus community told students there were two victims of the incident at a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on Aug. 26.
Large police presence in North Raleigh neighborhood after false alarm
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. A WRAL reporter on the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One injured, man on the run after shooting in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — The Dunn Police Department is searching for a man Tuesday after a shooting. Police said officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound on North Clinton Avenue. A victim was found with gunshot wound and was taken to a trauma center. The condition of the victim...
chathamstartribune.com
N.C. man dies after pursuit
Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle pursuit, which ended with a fatal crash and the death of North Carolina man. The crash occurred on Tuesday, Sept 13 at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29, one tenth of a mile south of Route 29 business in Pittsylvania County. The traffic pursuit...
'We still don't have our mom.' Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. — A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. On Thursday, Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans' remains were found in 2019.
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-85 in Granville County
BUTNER, N.C. — A section of Interstate 85 North was closed Friday in Granville County after a crash and tractor-trailer fire. The entire northbound direction was closed near Butner at Exit 189 for Gate 2 Road. It appeared a second car was also involved. Limited details were available about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Haphazard paint job confuses drivers at I-440 Glenwood Avenue exit
RALEIGH, N.C. — A haphazard paint job Thursday puzzled drivers exiting the I-440 Beltline onto Glenwood Avenue. The messy lane markings created confusion for I-440 drivers using three lanes to turn right onto Glenwood Avenue near the DoubleTree hotel at 4100 Glenwood Ave. Viewers told WRAL News the street...
14-year-old charged with murder after 10-year-old cousin shot and killed, NC cops say
“She had her whole life ahead of her,” a neighbor told one news outlet.
Bridge over I-85 near Hillsborough to remain closed after fiery crash
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A section of North Carolina Highway 86 in Orange County will be closed for at least two days to make sure the road is safe for drivers following a deadly crash. The State Highway Patrol said a driver in a tractor-trailer was on traveling southbound on...
Teen boy used stolen gun in NC shooting death of 10-year-old girl, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl last week, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Thursday in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined […]
Driver killed in fiery tractor trailer crash on I-85 near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A person was killed Wednesday on Interstate 85 in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. close to Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
Raleigh man says hackers stole his 'dream car' from outside of his home using key fob signal
RALEIGH, N.C. — Thieves have figured out an innovative way to steal cars that only costs a couple dollars and doesn't involve breaking windows. Newer, higher-end cars often use keyless fobs, which hackers can easily use to re-route the signal to a device in their hands. "I was heartbroken,...
I-85 closed near Hillsborough after tractor trailer fire
Hillsborough, N.C. — Interstate 85 was closed Wednesday in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. near Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
NC man faces multiple charges after leading troopers on pursuit, crashing vehicle in Greensboro, Highway Patrol says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett man is facing multiple charges after leading troopers on a pursuit and crashing his vehicle in Greensboro on Sunday, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release. At 3:31 p.m., the State Highway Patrol was on routine patrol in the area of Willowlake Road and Huffine Mill Road […]
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0