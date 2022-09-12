ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Thor And The Hulk Now Have New Clothes Based On Their Gladiatorial Garb From Thor: Ragnarok In Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers

By Tom Lee
HappyGamer
HappyGamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume

Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
MOVIES
HappyGamer

The current launch date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns is December 2

Marvel Midnight Suns now have a December 2 launch date after being postponed temporarily in August previously this year. You can add it right now to your wishlist. Firaxis listed the launch date for Midnight Suns as TBA following this second postponement. All of this was done to guarantee that the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K give the finest experience to their users. Midnight Suns may, however, arrive later this fiscal year, and as long as the revised launch date is maintained, that appears to be the case.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
HappyGamer

Spider-Man 2 Maker Insomniac Is Looking For A Multiplayer Programmer Some Have Questioned Whether Co-Op Will Be Available In The Upcoming Game

A Lead Gameplay Programmer with experience in multiplayer games is wanted by Insomniac, the studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2. The successor to the well-liked open-world action game Marvel’s Spider-Man was first teased during the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021, and since then, fans have been eager to learn more. However, since so few details have been verified thus far, many players have been speculating online about the game’s potential content.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

A Crossover Between Rick And Morty And God Of War Ragnarok Is A Commercial Deserving Of The Nine Realms

In a brand-new commercial for God of War Ragnarok, Rick, and Morty, one of our favorite comedy teams, journey to the Nine Realms for some amusing adventure. The new commercial, which debuted the same night as Rick and Morty’s Season 6 premiere, starts with Rick shaving his head and painting his face crimson to resemble Kratos before he and Morty enter the world of God of War Ragnarok.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Crystal Dynamics#Square Enix#Metacritic
People

Brie Larson Says She's Unsure She'll Keep Playing Captain Marvel While Seemingly Calling Out Trolls

"I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" Brie Larson said at D23 Expo when asked about continuing to play Captain Marvel Brie Larson doesn't know how long she'll be a superhero. On Saturday, Larson chatted with Variety at D23 Expo about exactly how long she expects to continue playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in an answer that appeared to hint at long-running backlash against her character. "I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to be ripped for next Thor movie

He may have recently gone from dad bod to god bod for his latest appearance in the MCU, but Chris Hemsworth really hopes he doesn’t have to be ripped for the next Thor movie. Hemsworth is more than accustomed to revealing his muscles on screen of course, after his prolific career in the superhero movie game, but maybe the abs will be absent in the future.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster

A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Apparel
HappyGamer

A Devoted Nintendo 64 Enthusiast Obtains In-Development Gameplay Footage From A Rare Promotional VHS Tape And Posts It Online For Everyone To See

Several popular Nintendo 64 titles, including the aborted Kirby’s Air Ride, Blast Corps, and many others, have beta gameplay available in a YouTube video. The mysterious footage was taken from a promotional cassette allegedly related to the Super Mario 64 music and discovered at an auction. Instead, it turned out that the VHS tape had been mislabeled and produced as an advertisement for the console.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Elden Ring Manga’s Genre Might Surprise Some, But The First Authorised Adaptation Of The Most Recent RPG From FromSoftware Is Now Out There

The most recent RPG from renowned developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring, has been available for about seven months and has become a hugely popular game. The game has left a lasting impression on players worldwide based on Elden Ring’s sales stats. In addition, a manga related to the game is on the way for those who can’t get enough of the Lands Between, and many fans believe that FromSoftware has DLC plans in the works. Of course, this remarkable success has naturally made many fans wonder what is coming next for Elden Ring.
COMICS
HappyGamer

Kratos’ Powerful Leviathan Axe From The Two Most Recent God Of War Video Games Has Been Transformed Into A Gorgeous Lightsaber Hilt By A Devoted Fan

God of War‘s Leviathan Axe is already a formidable and beautiful weapon. Still, one fan has taken things further by redesigning it to resemble a Star Wars lightsaber hilt. The identical Dwarven brothers built the mighty axe that fashioned the God of War equivalent of Thor’s Mjölnir and held the power of ice.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA
HappyGamer

HappyGamer

393
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

 https://happygamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy