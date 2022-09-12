Thor And The Hulk Now Have New Clothes Based On Their Gladiatorial Garb From Thor: Ragnarok In Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
The current launch date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns is December 2
Marvel Midnight Suns now have a December 2 launch date after being postponed temporarily in August previously this year. You can add it right now to your wishlist. Firaxis listed the launch date for Midnight Suns as TBA following this second postponement. All of this was done to guarantee that the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K give the finest experience to their users. Midnight Suns may, however, arrive later this fiscal year, and as long as the revised launch date is maintained, that appears to be the case.
wegotthiscovered.com
Trolls sharpen their knives as Brie Larson asks if anyone even wants to see her return as Captain Marvel
One of the great mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been the intense dislike and disdain many subsets hold for both star Brie Larson and her solo debut Captain Marvel. Despite earning over a billion dollars at the box office to rank as one of the franchise’s highest-grossing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Spider-Man 2 Maker Insomniac Is Looking For A Multiplayer Programmer Some Have Questioned Whether Co-Op Will Be Available In The Upcoming Game
A Lead Gameplay Programmer with experience in multiplayer games is wanted by Insomniac, the studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2. The successor to the well-liked open-world action game Marvel’s Spider-Man was first teased during the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021, and since then, fans have been eager to learn more. However, since so few details have been verified thus far, many players have been speculating online about the game’s potential content.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
Chris Hemsworth says Natalie Portman had 'real concerns' about Jane's return in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Hemsworth described her role in "Thor 4" as a "new exploration of the character" in a new installment of Marvel's documentary called "Assembled."
A Crossover Between Rick And Morty And God Of War Ragnarok Is A Commercial Deserving Of The Nine Realms
In a brand-new commercial for God of War Ragnarok, Rick, and Morty, one of our favorite comedy teams, journey to the Nine Realms for some amusing adventure. The new commercial, which debuted the same night as Rick and Morty’s Season 6 premiere, starts with Rick shaving his head and painting his face crimson to resemble Kratos before he and Morty enter the world of God of War Ragnarok.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brie Larson Says She's Unsure She'll Keep Playing Captain Marvel While Seemingly Calling Out Trolls
"I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" Brie Larson said at D23 Expo when asked about continuing to play Captain Marvel Brie Larson doesn't know how long she'll be a superhero. On Saturday, Larson chatted with Variety at D23 Expo about exactly how long she expects to continue playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in an answer that appeared to hint at long-running backlash against her character. "I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want...
thedigitalfix.com
Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to be ripped for next Thor movie
He may have recently gone from dad bod to god bod for his latest appearance in the MCU, but Chris Hemsworth really hopes he doesn’t have to be ripped for the next Thor movie. Hemsworth is more than accustomed to revealing his muscles on screen of course, after his prolific career in the superhero movie game, but maybe the abs will be absent in the future.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Devoted Nintendo 64 Enthusiast Obtains In-Development Gameplay Footage From A Rare Promotional VHS Tape And Posts It Online For Everyone To See
Several popular Nintendo 64 titles, including the aborted Kirby’s Air Ride, Blast Corps, and many others, have beta gameplay available in a YouTube video. The mysterious footage was taken from a promotional cassette allegedly related to the Super Mario 64 music and discovered at an auction. Instead, it turned out that the VHS tape had been mislabeled and produced as an advertisement for the console.
She-Hulk episode 5 credits make the MCU's first references to [SPOILERS]
Marvel has come up with a sneak-y way to officially introduce the mercenary, the mutant, and the astronaut into the franchise
The Elden Ring Manga’s Genre Might Surprise Some, But The First Authorised Adaptation Of The Most Recent RPG From FromSoftware Is Now Out There
The most recent RPG from renowned developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring, has been available for about seven months and has become a hugely popular game. The game has left a lasting impression on players worldwide based on Elden Ring’s sales stats. In addition, a manga related to the game is on the way for those who can’t get enough of the Lands Between, and many fans believe that FromSoftware has DLC plans in the works. Of course, this remarkable success has naturally made many fans wonder what is coming next for Elden Ring.
The head Of Xbox Games Studios Says His Ambition Is To Test Artificial Intelligence
Triple-A games from lone companies are a thing of the past, according to Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. The CEO asserted that multi-developer relationships were the future of the industry. The news is a result of a panel discussion that took place at the current PAX West convention...
Kratos’ Powerful Leviathan Axe From The Two Most Recent God Of War Video Games Has Been Transformed Into A Gorgeous Lightsaber Hilt By A Devoted Fan
God of War‘s Leviathan Axe is already a formidable and beautiful weapon. Still, one fan has taken things further by redesigning it to resemble a Star Wars lightsaber hilt. The identical Dwarven brothers built the mighty axe that fashioned the God of War equivalent of Thor’s Mjölnir and held the power of ice.
protocol.com
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA・
Ubisoft Forward Will Feature Assassin’s Creed Mirage And Skull And Bones As Its Two Main Titles
Based on a recent statement, that a much Skull & Bones, Mario + Rabbids, and Assassin’s Creed will all be featured in the next Ubisoft Forward. The information was obtained straight from the Ubisoft site, which also makes a lot of claims about further improvements. The most recent Ubisoft...
HappyGamer
393
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!https://happygamer.com/
Comments / 0