ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Taking a look at the unsettled NHL goaltender market

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMmzf_0hrRksFm00
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) reacts after allowing a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Gila River Arena. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With training camps on the horizon, there are still some goaltending situations around the NHL that are unsettled. Accordingly, those teams may be planning on picking up a second goaltender on waivers during the preseason as Montreal did with Samuel Montembeault last season. With that in mind, let’s examine who might be looking for a goalie and which teams have a netminder that could be of interest.

Potentially Looking

Arizona: The Coyotes have one of their two goalies locked up for three years in Karel Vejmelka but after that, there is nothing but question marks. Farmhands Jon Gillies and Ivan Prosvetov have some NHL experience but Gillies struggled last season with New Jersey and Prosvetov hasn’t posted a .900 SV% in the last two seasons in the minors. Cap space isn’t an issue for them so they can look at any of the options available on waivers or take on a bad contract for additional compensation.

Chicago: Right now, Alex Stalock is their backup goalie. He has missed most of the last two seasons battling his way back from myocarditis and struggled considerably in the minors last year. Granted, the Blackhawks certainly aren’t in win-now mode but in a perfect world, they’d like Arvid Soderblom to have an uninterrupted year with AHL Rockford. Currently, he’s third on the depth chart but if there’s a chance to bring in a low-cost second-stringer and push Stalock into the spot of being the one to be recalled if an injury arises, they might want to take it. The waiver wire could be the chance to add that.

Philadelphia: With Ivan Fedotov being blocked from going to North America this season due to a military commitment, the Flyers are going to have to turn to Plan B. Felix Sandstrom is currently their second option but he has just five career NHL appearances under his belt. They’re looking to be more competitive this season so this could be a spot for an upgrade. Granted, Sandstrom would then need to be waived to be sent back to Lehigh Valley but that would have been the case if Fedotov had been able to play so it’s a risk they might be comfortable with.

Of course, an injury or two during the preseason could add to the list of suitors in the coming weeks as well.

Teams That Could Lose A Goalie

For the purpose of this exercise, the focus is going to be on either young goalies that could be appealing or veterans with some recent NHL experience that could fill a gap.

Buffalo: Malcolm Subban was brought back to be the veteran to partner with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in AHL Rochester but he has 86 games of NHL experience under his belt and a deal that’s only $100K above the league minimum. He has been a full-time backup going back to his time with Vegas which would also bolster his chances of potentially being claimed.

Dallas: Right now, Anton Khudobin appears to be the odd one out again with Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood set to be the goalie duo for the Stars. Khudobin is now in the final year of his deal which carries a $3.33MM AAV. It wouldn’t be shocking if he cleared waivers but if Dallas wants to free up a bit of extra money for Jason Robertson’s contract, they’ll be calling Arizona to see what it would cost for them to take that contract on.

Los Angeles: Pheonix Copley has cleared waivers without any concerns the last couple of years but also was on a pricey contract for a third-string option. Now, he’s on a much more palatable deal ($825K) and is coming off an impressive season in AHL Hershey. The 30-year-old was the backup for the Capitals back in 2018-19.

Nashville: This is the most interesting one to keep an eye on. Although Connor Ingram held his own in the playoffs for the Preds, they still went and brought in Kevin Lankinen on a one-year, $1.5MM deal. That’s a lot to pay a third-string option so it could put Ingram in jeopardy. However, if they try to sneak Ingram through, there’s a very good chance he’ll be claimed, especially with an AAV that’s below the minimum. Carrying three goalies is a possibility but generally not ideal so something might have to give here.

New York (R): The Rangers went and brought in Louis Domingue on a two-year contract to be their insurance policy but he might appeal to some other teams as well. He did alright in the playoffs for Pittsburgh and has 142 games of NHL experience over parts of two seasons. Both years are one-way which was likely to try to deter other teams from claiming him but with an AAV of just $775K, he may attract some interest.

Seattle: With Martin Jones joining the Kraken as their backup, that’s going to push both Joey Daccord and Magnus Hellberg to the waiver wire. Daccord was viewed as a possible NHL option not long ago and at 26, there could still be some upside after a strong season with AHL Charlotte. Hellberg, meanwhile, has been dominant in the KHL the last few years which prompted Detroit to give him a brief look down the stretch last season. Other teams might want to take a look as well depending on how things go over the next few weeks.

Winnipeg: Mikhail Berdin is the one goalie on this list that doesn’t have any NHL experience but at 24, he’s also the youngest in this group. If a rebuilding team wants to take a look at a younger backup to see if there’s something there, this is the type of goalie they’d probably want to go for.

Of course, there will be other goalies that will hit the waiver wire in the coming weeks that could be of interest to teams as well depending on what transpires over the preseason. There won’t be a ton of waiver activity between the pipes — there rarely is — but one or two of these players could be changing teams in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Examining the Buffalo Sabres’ financial future

When Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed center Tage Thompson to an admittedly massive seven-year contract extension earlier this week, it raised some eyebrows considering the lack of consistency from Thompson in his career. Speaking after the fact a few days ago, Adams told The Buffalo News’ Lance Lysowski...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins announce training-camp roster

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins became one of the first NHL teams to announce their 2022-23 training-camp roster. A total of 57 players will attend Pittsburgh’s camp, made up of 30 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goalies. As always, it will be a long process to cut down the roster throughout the length of camp and preseason to get to their final 23-player opening night roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free-agent profile for Riley Nash

Back in 2007, the Edmonton Oilers found themselves in the enviable position of having three first-round picks: Nos. 6, 15 and 21 overall. With the first of those picks, they took current UFA forward Sam Gagner. With the second of those, they took defenseman Alex Plante, who played in just 10 NHL games for Edmonton. With the third and final first-round selections that year, they selected BCHL star Riley Nash.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL, NHLPA expect World Cup of Hockey to return in 2024

Speaking Wednesday during the NHL’s European Player Media Tour, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL, NHLPA and IIHF are “moving full steam ahead” and “continuing to have regular meetings” regarding the return of the World Cup of Hockey tournament in February of 2024.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pro Hockey Rumors

A profile of free agent winger Daniel Sprong

Daniel Sprong’s development as a professional hockey player has been a rather interesting case to follow and at age 25, the final returns on the winger may not be finalized just yet. Born in the Netherlands, Sprong began his amateur hockey career rising through the ranks in Quebec, culminating with three years as a member of the QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders. As an Islander, Sprong was an offensive force, putting up 30 goals and 38 assists in 67 games as a rookie, following it up with another 39 goals and 49 assists in 68 games the year after.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

The Ottawa Senators, looking for a top-four defenseman, initiate trade talks with the Arizona Coyotes for Jakob Chychrun

Senators GM Pierre Dorion spoke with TSN 1200 on Friday to discuss the upcoming season. While the team has been active in their additions (forwards Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat plus goalie Cam Talbot), the same can’t be said for the back end. Dorion indicated they’re still hoping to add a top-four defenseman but are comfortable going into training camp with what they have and seeing if a youngster like Lassi Thomson or Jacob Bernard-Docker is ready after spending last season with AHL Belleville or Jake Sanderson can make the jump right from college.
GLENDALE, AZ
Pro Hockey Rumors

A salary-cap deep dive for the Calgary Flames

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Fedotov
Person
Anton Khudobin
Person
Connor Ingram
Person
Alex Stalock
Person
Pheonix Copley
Person
Malcolm Subban
Person
Magnus Hellberg
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-round pick German Rubtsov signs in KHL

2016 Philadelphia Flyers first-round pick German Rubtsov signed a one-year contract with Spartak Moskva in the KHL, per the team. Rubtsov, a 24-year-old center, was taken 22nd overall in 2016 with the upside of being a high-end, two-way, middle-six center. Things have never quite panned out for him at the professional level, though, as his AHL production steadily decreased over the past few seasons. The Flyers dealt Rubtsov to the Florida Panthers as part of the Claude Giroux trade last season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy