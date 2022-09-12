ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County middle school sports begin this week

By Deon Cranford
 4 days ago
Richmond County middle school sports begin this week. (Deon Cranford)

Richmond County middle school sports kicked off last week with a volleyball scrimmage at Sandy Grove Middle in Hoke County. This week, three of the four middle school fall sports will be in action.

Volleyball and golf will begin Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference (SEMSAC) play, while football will finish their final week of preseason preparation including a scrimmage event at Spring Hill Middle.

Monday

Hamlet at Anson Blue (4:15 p.m.)

Anson Orange at Cordova (4 p.m.)

Rockingham at Ellerbe (4 p.m.)

Tuesday

The first SEMSAC golf match of the season will be played at Twin Valley Golf Club in Wadesboro. Tee off is set for 3 p.m.

Wednesday

All Richmond County football teams will travel to Spring Hill Middle School for the SEMSAC jamboree. The scrimmage is set for a 4:15 p.m. start.

Thursday

Anson Orange at Hamlet (4 p.m.)

Cordova at Ellerbe (4 p.m.)

Rockingham – Open

Comments / 0

