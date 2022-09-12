Read full article on original website
Week 3: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 3 of the college football season is here and the locals contests include a ranked game as well as one in-state matchup. No. 12 BYU Cougars (2-0) vs. No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. When: Saturday, September 17...
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
Devin Kaufusi Says San Diego State Is A Revenge Game for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – This time last year the University of Utah football team was struggling with a loss to BYU and on the verge of walking into Carson, California, to face a San Diego State team that would end up a heartbreaking triple-overtime loss. The Utah team and...
BYU Climbs Up In Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – We’re two weeks into the college football season and are starting to get a slightly clearer picture of who the real contenders are in the Big 12 and the PAC-12 conferences. As they do every week, Ben Anderson, Jake Scott, and Jake Hatch rank...
BYU Football Receives Commitment From Heralded OT Ethan Thomason
PROVO, Utah – The latest boost to the BYU football recruiting class comes courtesy of Ethan Thomason. Thomason, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle from Fort Collins, Colorado, was a top priority in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class efforts. On Wednesday morning, during NBC affiliate 9News in Denver’s morning news broadcast, Thomason announced his commitment to the Cougs.
Utah Rocking Updated Ute Proud Look Against San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will wear their Ute Proud uniforms in week three against San Diego State. The attire has a new take on the Ute Proud helmet they have worn the past few seasons. Per usual, the Utes will be wearing a Drum and Feather logo and stripe down...
A Coach’s Journey: BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki’s favorite thing about his job is watching his players grow. He talked about the best and worst parts of coaching with KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen. Tuiaki started to love football when his family moved to the United...
Utah Football Family Evolving The ‘Moment Of Loudness’
SALT LAKE CITY- “Family” has been a cornerstone of Utah football since at least the Ron McBride era. In 2021 Utah’s family was put to the test with the sudden and shocking deaths of running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe. While clearly the team was shook by the loss of their beloved brothers, the emotions spilled out into the community who also felt the pain. That’s where the concept of the “Moment of Loudness” was born- a way for fans to mourn and later celebrate the lives of Jordan and Lowe with the team- their family, every Saturday.
Oregon Football Releases Uniform They Will Wear Against BYU
EUGENE, Ore. – Whenever facing Oregon football, one of the big storylines is always, what will the Ducks wear?. With No. 25 Oregon facing No. 12 BYU, folks locally were interested in what the Ducks would sport this week. Even BYU football players like Malik Moore were wondering what...
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
BYU Football Practiced Through Heavy Rain In Preparation For Oregon
PROVO, Utah – If inclement weather calls at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, BYU football will be ready. The No. 12 Cougars played through a practice that saw a heavy downpour of rain at the Student Athlete Building on Tuesday. They were allowed to keep practicing because there was no lightning in the area.
Tale Of The Mascot Tape: BYU’s Cosmo Vs. Oregon’s Duck
EUGENE, Ore. – Saturday’s BYU/Oregon matchup is among the best on the week three college football slate. Two Top 25 teams seeking a huge win. But the battle on the gridiron might need to take a back seat to the matchup on the Autzen Stadium sidelines. That matchup...
Utah’s Offensive Line Off To A Good Start, Strength Is Depth
SALT LAKE CITY- A big part of what did the Utes in early in 2021 was poor offensive line play to start the year. Throughout spring and fall camp of 2022, head coach Kyle Whittingham, along with offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and position coach Jim Harding said the goal was to come out of the gate faster.
Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Looking For Statement Against Aztecs
SALT LAKE CITY- Last season, Utah’s game against San Diego State was a bit of a turning point for the team. Coming off a loss to rival BYU for the first time in over a decade, the Utes were out of sorts and it continued through most of the game against the Aztecs in Carson, California. In fact, the game was all but lost when initial starter Charlie Brewer was pulled for Cam Rising.
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 6
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team voted and released their Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind revealed the Top 25. Here is the full Top...
Jaren Hall Described Viral Hug With BYU Kicker Jake Oldroyd
PROVO, Utah – When people look back years from now at BYU’s win over Baylor, a defining moment will probably be the embrace between QB Jaren Hall and kicker Jake Oldroyd. When Baylor QB Baylor Shapen threw his 4th & Goal pass well beyond the endzone, giving BYU the massive 26-20 victory, Hall immediately hugged an emotional Oldroyd.
Real Salt Lake Travels East For Penultimate Road Test
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will embark on a mighty challenge on the road against Austin FC this upcoming Wednesday evening in the penultimate road test of the season. RSL currently finds itself in the final playoff position with just four regular season games remaining while Austin boasts the second-best record in the West and is poised to host a playoff game in 2022.
