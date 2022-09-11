ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers fans could maybe use fewer Davante Adams stats during the FOX broadcast

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Why yes, Davante Adams did indeed have a good first game for his new team, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the FOX broadcast showing the Vikings-Packers game took great pains to showcase the stats Adams was piling up at the same time as the Raiders faced the Chargers.

The final carnage? The former Packers star Adams had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. Packers wide receivers as a whole: 12 catches for 120 yards and no scores. Not ideal.

Adams also ruined Asante Samuel Jr. on this route that went viral.

Of course, both the Raiders and Packers finished Week 1 in the same place, with an 0-1 record.

If you're searching for a silver lining, Quay Walker, the first-round draft pick the Packers attained as part of the deal that sent Adams to Vegas, had seven tackles in a promising debut before leaving the game with injury. Christian Watson, the player selected with the other pick in the exchange, had two catches for 34 yards and would have had a much better line if he hadn't dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game.

Behold, the inevitable comparisons.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

