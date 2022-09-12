The Lafayette Fire Department honors the 21st anniversary of 9/11

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Today is the 21st anniversary of 9/11, when two planes struck the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, a third plane striking the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashing in a field in Pennsylvania.

This attack killed almost 3,000 Americans. To continue the tradition of remembering the lives lost, the Lafayette Fire Department held a ceremony this morning.

Every year for the past 20 years the Lafayette Fire Department and first responders have gathered together and invited the public to honor the lives lost during 9/11.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said this is a humbling experience.

“As we get further away from the event, sometimes we get complacent and forget about the pains that occur. So here we are 21 years later, I was very humbled to see all the officials that showed up.”

Many officials were present at the monument expressing words of encouragement, along with the ringing of the bell indicating each time a plane went down. Chief Benoit said he is very proud of the officers who presented at today’s ceremony.

“Looking at how they presented themselves today 21 years later and the way they orchestrated the event, it was very powerful. So I’m very proud of them. That stands to their dedication because they choose to do this. This is not their regular duty.”

As this is the21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks, the Lafayette Fire Department says they are going to continue to honor those who lost their lives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.