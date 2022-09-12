ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

'Business Hours' brings convenient comedy to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Comedians Zain Hussain and Carlos Morrison have been hosting comedy shows in Austin together since 2018. "There's no point for it. This the dumbest thing I've ever done and it's also really fun,” Morrison said. However, the Texans' newest endeavor, "Business Hours," which takes place...
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Anti-Bitch Juice, neon weed signs, pink everywhere: Gabriela Bucio's Texas takeover

Sixth Street dance club Mala Vida is slammed on a steamy Saturday night in late August. Outside, a line snakes down the block, composed of eager partiers desperate to become enveloped by what lies ahead. Inside, the club is packed, and its hundreds of sweaty patrons are bathed in the neon glow emanating from all angles. The leadup to the weekend was a wash, quite literally, as Austin saw its first substantial rain in months. Tonight is a release. Young women tip their plastic cups filled with Tajín-rimmed margaritas toward a camera that is aimed at them as they grin in front of a glowing Bad Bunny heart sign. Selfies near the ATM. Selfies on the dance floor, throbbing with cumbia and perreo. Pink tube tops, short shorts, white boots. Big beards, backwards snapback, sleeve tattoos. They’re all here for one reason. Gabriela Bucio is on the decks, wearing a black, jewel-encrusted mock-neck crop top. Her jet black hair cascades in a tight ponytail down her back, and when she removes her headphones, two dangling Chanel earrings emerge. 
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Cha'keeta B Goes From Running Track to Running Tracks

There's an unmistakable ferocity found within Cha'keeta B's eyes, a ferocity matched only by her tenacious rap flow. Her magnetic presence transforms a simple burnt orange hair/T-shirt combo coupled with black Adidas track pants into something worthy of a drip check. By many accounts, the Eastside-raised emcee holds a place within the higher tiers of Austin hip-hop despite not releasing an official debut studio album some 10-plus years into her career. Now with hands in numerous industries, she's ready to set off a flare to remind people of her capabilities.
AUSTIN, TX
foodgressing.com

Bulevar Mexican Kitchen Now Open in Austin Arboretum Texas

Bulevar Mexican Kitchen, the newest concept from Guy + Larry Restaurants and sister concept to the beloved ATX Cocina, is now open at 9400 Arboretum Blvd in Austin, Texas. Bulevar celebrates the simple pleasures of premium seafood, prime steaks, organic chicken and heirloom vegetables that are all sourced from leading purveyors and wood-grilled over live coals.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Alakazam with Austin Pets Alive

The mystic arts are in full force on this Wednesday Friendsday because it has been said today’s adoptable pet can magically steal your heart. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive joins Chelsey Khan with special guest Alakazam. Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their...
AUSTIN, TX
Q92

There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin

Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Top Notch Hamburgers

Alright, alright, alright! Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th with a charcoal-grilled burger from Austin’s iconic hang-out spot, Top Notch. Featured in Dazed and Confused, this classic eatery brings out your order to your car. Top Notch has been open since 1971, and in addition to the burgers,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
foodgressing.com

Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA

Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Plano-Based Chain Restaurant Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Opens in Round Rock

Plano-based restaurant heavily-in-Texas chain Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is opening its first Austin-area location this week. The new restaurant will be in Round Rock at 2600 North I-35 starting on Tuesday, September 13. The Texas-American menu is served for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, with dishes like goat cheese fondue, candied bacon, chicken tenders and malted waffles, burgers, croque-madames, carrot cake pancakes, and the namesake whiskey cake, a stick toffee cake with a bourbon crème anglaise, spiced pecans, and whipped cream. A garden will provide garnishes for cocktails and a whole whiskey collection.
ROUND ROCK, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline

Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
AUSTIN, TX

