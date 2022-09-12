Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Business Hours' brings convenient comedy to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Comedians Zain Hussain and Carlos Morrison have been hosting comedy shows in Austin together since 2018. "There's no point for it. This the dumbest thing I've ever done and it's also really fun,” Morrison said. However, the Texans' newest endeavor, "Business Hours," which takes place...
Anti-Bitch Juice, neon weed signs, pink everywhere: Gabriela Bucio's Texas takeover
Sixth Street dance club Mala Vida is slammed on a steamy Saturday night in late August. Outside, a line snakes down the block, composed of eager partiers desperate to become enveloped by what lies ahead. Inside, the club is packed, and its hundreds of sweaty patrons are bathed in the neon glow emanating from all angles. The leadup to the weekend was a wash, quite literally, as Austin saw its first substantial rain in months. Tonight is a release. Young women tip their plastic cups filled with Tajín-rimmed margaritas toward a camera that is aimed at them as they grin in front of a glowing Bad Bunny heart sign. Selfies near the ATM. Selfies on the dance floor, throbbing with cumbia and perreo. Pink tube tops, short shorts, white boots. Big beards, backwards snapback, sleeve tattoos. They’re all here for one reason. Gabriela Bucio is on the decks, wearing a black, jewel-encrusted mock-neck crop top. Her jet black hair cascades in a tight ponytail down her back, and when she removes her headphones, two dangling Chanel earrings emerge.
Austin Chronicle
Cha'keeta B Goes From Running Track to Running Tracks
There's an unmistakable ferocity found within Cha'keeta B's eyes, a ferocity matched only by her tenacious rap flow. Her magnetic presence transforms a simple burnt orange hair/T-shirt combo coupled with black Adidas track pants into something worthy of a drip check. By many accounts, the Eastside-raised emcee holds a place within the higher tiers of Austin hip-hop despite not releasing an official debut studio album some 10-plus years into her career. Now with hands in numerous industries, she's ready to set off a flare to remind people of her capabilities.
foodgressing.com
Bulevar Mexican Kitchen Now Open in Austin Arboretum Texas
Bulevar Mexican Kitchen, the newest concept from Guy + Larry Restaurants and sister concept to the beloved ATX Cocina, is now open at 9400 Arboretum Blvd in Austin, Texas. Bulevar celebrates the simple pleasures of premium seafood, prime steaks, organic chicken and heirloom vegetables that are all sourced from leading purveyors and wood-grilled over live coals.
CBS Austin
Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Alakazam with Austin Pets Alive
The mystic arts are in full force on this Wednesday Friendsday because it has been said today’s adoptable pet can magically steal your heart. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive joins Chelsey Khan with special guest Alakazam. Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their...
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
Hidden gems: Central Texans share their favorite H-E-B groceries
After an Austin Reddit post gained some traction, KXAN asked the community to share their favorite H-E-B hidden gems.
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin
Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
365thingsaustin.com
Top Notch Hamburgers
Alright, alright, alright! Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th with a charcoal-grilled burger from Austin’s iconic hang-out spot, Top Notch. Featured in Dazed and Confused, this classic eatery brings out your order to your car. Top Notch has been open since 1971, and in addition to the burgers,...
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares why a trust is a better option than a traditional will
Making sure your final wishes are fulfilled takes some pre-planning. This is one of the reasons why having a will or trust is important for you and your loved ones. Attorney John Levy explains why these legal documents help people avoid probate and potentially expensive attorney fees. Follow us on...
'I'm not doing well at all' | Austin man run over by pickup truck speaks about his experience
AUSTIN, Texas — Rogelio De Luna can frequently be seen cruising by in his electric wheelchair in the area of North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, where he works as a candy vendor. But last week, when he was crossing a parking lot, a pickup truck ran over him. “I...
foodgressing.com
Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA
Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
South Austin bakery Crema closes due to rising rent, inflation
Crema Bakery in South Austin is closing its doors for good after nearly a decade of serving the community. They said rent was just too high and they couldn't keep up with the rising cost.
Moriah Wilson, Kaitlin Armstrong focus of NBC Dateline’s 31st season premiere
One of television's most popular shows, Dateline NBC, will focus its 31st season premiere on Wilson's murder. It's a two-hour special from NBC correspondent Keith Morrison entitled "The Last Ride."
Eater
Plano-Based Chain Restaurant Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Opens in Round Rock
Plano-based restaurant heavily-in-Texas chain Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is opening its first Austin-area location this week. The new restaurant will be in Round Rock at 2600 North I-35 starting on Tuesday, September 13. The Texas-American menu is served for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, with dishes like goat cheese fondue, candied bacon, chicken tenders and malted waffles, burgers, croque-madames, carrot cake pancakes, and the namesake whiskey cake, a stick toffee cake with a bourbon crème anglaise, spiced pecans, and whipped cream. A garden will provide garnishes for cocktails and a whole whiskey collection.
Eater
Two Cool Restaurants to Know About in North Austin, Offering Baklava and Dumplings
There have been two fun restaurant openings to know about this year, both found in the North Lamar neighborhoods. The first is Arabic desserts and pastry shop Baklava House, and the second is Chinese restaurant Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings. Baklava House opened on 10205 North Lamar Boulevard in March,...
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
Eater
Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline
Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
