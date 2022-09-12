Aledia De Leon

I am Brett Smith, and I am announcing my candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Lafourche Parish School Board. For the past 14.5 years, I have been an educator in the Lafourche Parish school system. I have served many roles, such as teacher, athletic director, coach, instructional coach, and assistant principal. During this time, the parish improved tremendously, turning into one of the top 3 school districts in the state. The teachers and staff during this time worked vigorously to reach this tremendous goal, and during that time, I was an active contributor to the success of our students, teachers, and school district as a whole.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO