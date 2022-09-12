Aledia De Leon

Read full article on original website
JOYCE POLKEY
Joyce Breaux Polkey, 71, a native of Lockport and resident of Cut Off passed away on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Family and friends were invited to attend a wake at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Mrs. Joyce’s services began at 12 noon in the funeral parlor with procession followed to her burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
JAMES GEORGE, SR.
James “Jimmy” George, Sr., 87, a native and resident of Larose, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his home. Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, with United Veteran's League Honors at 11:00AM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
RONALD HEBERT
Ronald Paul Hebert, 64, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Sunday, September 11th, 2022. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Wednesday, September, 14th, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m; and at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Thursday, September 15th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until services. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 with Funeral Mass beginning at 12 noon with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Local man killed in motorcycle crash Wednesday morning
A 36-year-old Cut Off man was killed yesterday morning in a motorcycle crash. Louisiana State Police Troop C said that on Sept. 14 just before 7 a.m., state troopers were called to a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on La. Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th Street.
Smith announce candidacy for LPSB District 4
I am Brett Smith, and I am announcing my candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Lafourche Parish School Board. For the past 14.5 years, I have been an educator in the Lafourche Parish school system. I have served many roles, such as teacher, athletic director, coach, instructional coach, and assistant principal. During this time, the parish improved tremendously, turning into one of the top 3 school districts in the state. The teachers and staff during this time worked vigorously to reach this tremendous goal, and during that time, I was an active contributor to the success of our students, teachers, and school district as a whole.
GALLERY: Braves run past Ellender in Terrebonne Parish showdown
H.L. Bourgeois got its first win of the season on Thursday night, pushing past Ellender 26-14 to improve to 1-2 on the season. The loss drops Ellender to 0-3 on the year. See photos of the game online.
GALLERY: Golden Meadow earns 2nd-straight victory, outlasts Bayou Blue
Golden Meadow improved to 2-2 on the season on Wednesday night, scoring a 30-6 win over Bayou Blue in parish football action. See photos of the game online.
Suspect Arrested In Weekend Shooting That Killed A Juvenile
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa) had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
Cut Off man killed in single-vehicle crash last night
A 27-year-old Cut Off man was killed last night in a single-car crash on La. Highway 308. State Police Troop C said that just after 7 p.m. last night, state troopers were called to the area near East 69th Street in reference to a crash. The preliminary investigation determined that...
LPSO asking for public help in burglary on a Larose crew barge
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to solve a burglary on a crew barge in Larose. Sheriff Craig Webre said that on Monday, deputies were called to a reported burglary aboard a crew barge docked in the 1800 block of La. Highway 24 in Larose. Several...
Calvin Braxton Ford presents Within our Levees: Local cajun says we live in a special community- a place where we take care of each other when in need
Larose native Jimmy Cheramie is a Cajun man to his core. And there’s absolutely, positively nothing else he’d rather be than that. A retired oilfield worker, Cheramie is an avid outdoorsman — a man who enjoys hunting, fishing, trawling, alligator hunting and anything he can do to try and live off the land.
GALLERY: Majestic bald eagle flies over Bayou Lafourche
Locals got a treat on Tuesday with a bald eagle flying and hunting along Bayou Lafourche in Cut Off. See photos taken by a reader of the eagle on the prowl.
No one injured in Cut Off house fire
Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 said no one was hurt at a house fire in Cut Off. Firefighters were called just after noon to the home, which still had a tarp on its roof after having damages from Ida. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in short...
Lafourche Booking Log - September 14, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on September 14, 2022.
