Michael Leblanc

Cut Off, LA

lafourchegazette.com

JAMES GEORGE, SR.

James “Jimmy” George, Sr., 87, a native and resident of Larose, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his home. Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, with United Veteran's League Honors at 11:00AM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
LAROSE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

JOYCE POLKEY

Joyce Breaux Polkey, 71, a native of Lockport and resident of Cut Off passed away on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Family and friends were invited to attend a wake at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Mrs. Joyce’s services began at 12 noon in the funeral parlor with procession followed to her burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
CUT OFF, LA
lafourchegazette.com

RONALD HEBERT

Ronald Paul Hebert, 64, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Sunday, September 11th, 2022. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Wednesday, September, 14th, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m; and at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Thursday, September 15th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until services. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 with Funeral Mass beginning at 12 noon with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
CUT OFF, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local man killed in motorcycle crash Wednesday morning

A 36-year-old Cut Off man was killed yesterday morning in a motorcycle crash. Louisiana State Police Troop C said that on Sept. 14 just before 7 a.m., state troopers were called to a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on La. Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th Street.
CUT OFF, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Grand Isle School hosts 1st-ever volleyball match

Last year, Hurricane Ida caused sports at Grand Isle School to be canceled. This year, sports are back and they’re back with a new addition — the school’s first-ever volleyball team. The Trojans rolled out their inaugural volleyball team on Thursday with the group’s first-ever match —...
GRAND ISLE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

LPSO asking for public help in burglary on a Larose crew barge

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to solve a burglary on a crew barge in Larose. Sheriff Craig Webre said that on Monday, deputies were called to a reported burglary aboard a crew barge docked in the 1800 block of La. Highway 24 in Larose. Several...
LAROSE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Suspect Arrested In Weekend Shooting That Killed A Juvenile

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa) had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

No one injured in Cut Off house fire

Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 said no one was hurt at a house fire in Cut Off. Firefighters were called just after noon to the home, which still had a tarp on its roof after having damages from Ida. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in short...
CUT OFF, LA

