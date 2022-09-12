Funeral arrangements set for Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty serving warrants

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Cobb County sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

Services for 38-year-old Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. will be held on Thursday at West Ridge Church in Dallas, Georgia, located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m., with services to be held immediately after.

Arrangements for Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski will be held Wednesday at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, located at 3413 Blue Springs Road.

Visitation is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. and memorial services set for noon. The burial ceremony is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery located at 1080 Veterans Cemetery Road in Canton, Georgia.

The deputies were shot and killed as they attempted to serve a warrant at a Marietta home on Thursday night.

Suspects Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested and charged.

According to jail records, Cook is not facing any charges aside from the initial theft and deception charges, although that could change as the investigation is ongoing.

Golden is charged with three counts of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault against an officer.

The routes for the funeral processions will be shared later for those who wish to provide a final send-off, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter.

