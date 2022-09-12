ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

USS Indianapolis project collecting stories of Hoosiers lost at sea

INDIANAPOLIS — A quest is underway right now to compile the stories of Hoosier heroes lost at sea during WWII. Project 888 is through the USS Indianapolis Legacy Organization and they need your help. They're trying to find photos and biographies of all 888 service members killed in that tragedy, who served and sacrificed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Riley, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WTHR

Fishers District expansion includes event center to host Indy Fuel games

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers made its monetarily largest single-day announcement in city history Wednesday with more than $1.1 billion in economic and entertainment investments. Real estate company Thompson Thrift will bring $550 million worth of additional developments in the Fishers District, which will include new retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential options. The new development will be located east of Interstate 69 between 106th and 116th streets, southeast of IKEA.
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Speech Therapy#Children S Museum#The Children S Museum Of#The Riley Children#Iu Health
WTHR

Brownsburg Fire to host free Community Safety Day

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Fire Territory is inviting the whole family to its annual Community Safety Day. Sunday's fun, interactive event will focus on health and safety within the community. Nearly 30 organizations representing government, public safety, health care and wellness will join Brownsburg firefighters, paramedics and staff.
BROWNSBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy