Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Celebrity golf outing raising funds for Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Several members of the 13Sunrise team will take part in a celebrity golf outing to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County. A meet-and-greet is planned from 11 a.m. to noon, with the golf starting at noon. The organization currently has...
USS Indianapolis project collecting stories of Hoosiers lost at sea
INDIANAPOLIS — A quest is underway right now to compile the stories of Hoosier heroes lost at sea during WWII. Project 888 is through the USS Indianapolis Legacy Organization and they need your help. They're trying to find photos and biographies of all 888 service members killed in that tragedy, who served and sacrificed.
Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
Creating Healthy Families panel focuses on substance use disorder in women
INDIANAPOLIS — I was asked to emcee a panel and moderate a panel Tuesday that was hosted by Volunteers of America about substance use disorder in women. It is prevalent here in the state of Indiana and it impacts our families. In fact, about 70% of women who go...
Check Up 13: Active, 65-year-old man is cancer-free after robotic prostatectomy
INDIANAPOLIS — Daryl Wilson said he learned discipline and the value of process during his 30-year career at Eli Lilly and Company. The 65-year-old man applied the lessons to his personal life, too. Wilson is meticulous with his care, works out six days a week and stays up-to-date on health screenings and appointments.
Fishers District expansion includes event center to host Indy Fuel games
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers made its monetarily largest single-day announcement in city history Wednesday with more than $1.1 billion in economic and entertainment investments. Real estate company Thompson Thrift will bring $550 million worth of additional developments in the Fishers District, which will include new retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential options. The new development will be located east of Interstate 69 between 106th and 116th streets, southeast of IKEA.
Grab a brew and a cat or dog too at upcoming adoption event in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — If you love animals, are wanting a new furry friend or just simply enjoy giving a good boy or girl a scratch, there's an event happening that's right up your alley. Pet Friendly Services of Indiana, an organization with a mission to end euthanasia of adoptable dogs...
Indianapolis Zoo tiger cubs make public debut Friday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is nearly over: The Indianapolis Zoo is debuting the three Amur tiger cubs to the public Friday morning!. Roman, Helina and Nicolas, who were born in May, will make their public debuts Friday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m. The zoo cautioned guests that this will...
Brownsburg Fire to host free Community Safety Day
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Fire Territory is inviting the whole family to its annual Community Safety Day. Sunday's fun, interactive event will focus on health and safety within the community. Nearly 30 organizations representing government, public safety, health care and wellness will join Brownsburg firefighters, paramedics and staff.
IACS launches 'Preventing Euthanasia List' of up to 20 dogs fit for variety of homes
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services has launched a new list that will be updated weekly to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs. IACS introduced the "Preventing Euthanasia List" this past week. The list will include up to 20 animals that IACS staff believe would be a good fit in a variety of homes.
ISU student who survived deadly crash talks recovery, recalls moments that led up to tragedy
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon is resting at home after an 18-day stay at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. “I try to keep things positive, so I just play my game with my friends," said Dixon while playing PlayStation. Keeping his chin up hasn’t been easy. “I...
Indiana Small Business Expo prepares to welcome hundreds of entrepreneurs
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Small Business Expo is back in downtown Indianapolis this week, and it's free. A few hundred entrepreneurs have already registered for a day of networking and workshops, but organizers say there's room for plenty more. Kelly Sparks has been working to revitalize the expo for...
Indianapolis OB-GYN talks health care, maternity deserts and patient care
INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Coryn Love said she knew she wanted to be a doctor when she was a little girl. "I believe God creates you for one thing, and this was very much what God created me for," said Love. Love is an OB-GYN for Ascension St. Vincent in...
Oscar contenders to screen at Heartland International Film Festival
INDIANAPOLIS — The 31st Heartland International Film Festival is less than a month away, and we now know the more than 115 films that will screen across the 11 days in central Indiana. This year's lineup includes Oscar contenders "The Whale," "Women Talking," "Empire of Light," "Till" and "My...
13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health
INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
Johnson County first responders pay tribute to 9/11 heroes with stair climb
EDINBURGH, Ind. — 9/11 tributes took place across the country Sunday, including several organized by Indiana firefighters. A handful of small fire departments in Johnson County held what they hope becomes a tradition on this solemn day, a stair climb in honor of heroes in New York. In the...
Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim
GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
Woman killed in shooting while dropping kids off at day care on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's near west side Friday morning. Police responded to a report of a person shot near West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a woman was shot multiple times while dropping...
Broad Ripple business owners voice safety concerns during IMPD public safety walk
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders are fighting to improve gun violence problems plaguing the Broad Ripple area. Community leaders and police spent time in the community Wednesday afternoon, speaking to business owners and residents who were voicing their concerns over safety issues in the popular neighborhood. Throughout the day, Broad...
