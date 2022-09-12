ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

It's Football Game Day! How and where to watch FSU at Louisville

Matchup: Florida State (2-0) at Louisville (1-1) Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Cardinal Stadium (60,800) Television: ESPN / Online/App: WatchESPN (Crew: Roy Philpott Analyst & Andre Ware) Watch-Along during game: Warchant TV (Jeff Cameron, Tom Lang, Ira Schoffel & Gene Williams) Radio: 94.9 Listing of Seminole radio stations /...
Georgia football injury report for South Carolina

Georgia is two games into its National Championship defense and it has won both of those contests (against Oregon and Samford) by a combined score of 82-3. Saturday, however, will present a bigger test. The Bulldogs will play their first true road game of the season at South Carolina. They’re...
