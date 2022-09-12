These 10 Emmy nominees are from New England

Actors, directors, and producers from hit shows like "Succession" and "The White Lotus" call New England home.

The 74th Emmy Awards will take plae Monday night. The Associated Press

The 74th Emmy Awards are almost upon us, celebrating the best of television in the past year.

Actors, directors, and producers from Massachusetts and the rest of New England are well-represented in this year’s batch of nominees. Here are ten Emmy nominees from New England who are up for awards this year.

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

This image released by HBO shows Jennifer Coolidge, left, and Murray Bartlett in a scene from “The White Lotus.” Coolidge was nominated for an Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a limited/anthology series or movie. ( HBO via AP )

Coolidge hails from Norwell and attended high school in Weston. The actress and comedian also studied at Emerson College before moving to New York City to finish her education. Coolidge is nominated for “Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie” for her performance as fan-favorite Tanya in comedy-drama series “The White Lotus,” and is heavily favored to take home the award.

Jeremy Strong, Succession

This image released by HBO shows Jeremy Strong in a scene from “Succession.” ( HBO via AP )

Strong grew up in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood and later moved to Sudbury, where he discovered an interest in acting. Strong is nominated for “Lead Actor in a Drama Series” a second time for bringing the highs and lows of Succession‘s troubled media heir Kendall Roy to life. Strong took home the same award at the 2020 Emmys.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

This image released by ABC shows Sheryl Lee Ralph in a scene from “Abbott Elementary.” Ralph was nominated for an Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series. ( ABC via AP )

Ralph was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, and was raised between Jamaica and New York. Ralph’s role as no-nonsense veteran schoolteacher Barbara Howard on the hit ABC Comedy Abbott Elementary earned her a nomination for “Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” at this year’s Emmys.

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

This image released by HBO shows Anthony Carrigan in a scene from “Barry.” Carrigan was nominated for an Emmy Award for best supporting actor in a comedy series. ( HBO via AP )

A Winchester native, Carrigan earned his third Emmy nomination for his performance as lovable mobster NoHo Hank on HBO’s dark comedy Barry. Carrigan has been nominated for “Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” twice before, in 2019 and in 2021.

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

This image released by HBO Max shows Murray Bartlett, foreground from left, Steve Zahn and Connie Britton in a scene from “The White Lotus.” The series garnered 20 Emmy nominations including one for best limited series. (HBO Max via AP)

Britton was born in Boston and attended Dartmouth University in New Hampshire. Britton’s supporting actress nod for The White Lotus marks her fifth Emmy nomination. On the HBO limited series, Britton plays powerful tech CFO Nicole Mossbacher.

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

This image released by HBO Max shows Jake Lacy in a scene from “The White Lotus. (HBO Max via AP)

A third White Lotus actor from New England, Lacy was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts, and grew up in Pittsford, Vermont. Lacy’s Emmy nomination for “Supporting Actor in a Limited Series” is his first.

Amy Poehler, Making It and Lucy and Desi

“What Are You Made Of?” Episode 201 Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman — ( Evans Vestal Ward/NBC )

The SNL and Parks and Recreation actress was born in Newton and grew up in nearby Burlington. She also attended Boston College, where she was inspired to pursue a career in comedy. Poehler is double-nominated this year: alongside her Parks and Rec castmate Nick Offerman for hosting the craftsmanship competition series Making It; and for directing Lucy and Desi, a documentary about the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Bo Burnham, Rothaniel

Bo Burnham arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. ( AP Photo/Chris Pizzello )

Massachusetts native Bo Burnham took home three Emmys last year for his groundbreaking Netflix special Inside, and is nominated again this year for directing Jerrod Carmichael’s introspective stand-up comedy special, Rothaniel. Burnham grew up in Hamilton and attended St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers.

Jen Statsky, Hacks

Jen Statsky attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Max’s “Hacks” at DGA Theater Complex on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

A co-creator of HBO comedy Hacks, Jen Statsky was raised in Milton before moving to New York City. Statsky is nominated in writing and producing categories for the show’s second season. Her other work includes Saturday Night Live, The Good Place, and Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Bill Burr, Immoral Compass

Bill Burr is nominated for a dark comedy anthology series on the Roku channel. ( Koury Angelo )

Hailing from Canton, Bill Burr made history in August as the first comedian to headline Fenway Park. He picked up an Emmy nomination this year for Immoral Compass, a dark comedy anthology series on the Roku channel.

Root for all of your local favorites at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m.