Wisconsin State

WEAU-TV 13

Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,629,322 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,439 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,629,3221,627,905 (+1,417) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,810 (64.7%)3,775,582 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flood warning, record daily rainfall in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to continue through Monday, Sept. 12. Parts of the area have already seen over 7" as of Sunday night, Sept. 11. A flood warning was issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties until 1:30 a.m. Monday. As of about 9...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WISCONSIN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
#Flood#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain
WISN

Milwaukee changing how it replaces lead water service lines

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is changing the way it replaces lead water lines to tens of thousands of homes. Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced, what he called, a re-design of the lead service line replacement program during a water summit of Midwest mayors in Milwaukee Thursday. Johnson says the program, through...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain

Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
97X

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest

Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair today in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The 22nd Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair and Job Fair is being held today in person at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some of Milwaukee's biggest employers and their recruiters, staffing managers and human resource directors are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A day of rain taking its toll on Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Heavy rain over the last 36 hours has led to widespread flooding across Waukesha County, including along the Fox River in Waukesha. As a result of the flooding, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has closed I-94 in both directions at Highway T in order to pump standing water into a nearby drainage ditch.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flood watch issued; rain to continue through Monday night

MILWAUKEE - Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to continue through Monday night, Sept. 12. Parts of the area have already seen 1-2" with a few spots exceeding 4" as of midday Sunday. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Milwaukee Mitchell Int'l. has reported over 1" of rain, Waukesha over 2"...
MILWAUKEE, WI

