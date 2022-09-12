Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
When it rains it pours: A look at the record-breaking rainfall across northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Finally, Tuesday brought an end to what seemed like an eternity of rain across the state of Wisconsin. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released the total rainfall in inches based on location. All rainfall totals below are three-day totals from Saturday, September 10 to...
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,629,322 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,439 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,629,3221,627,905 (+1,417) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,810 (64.7%)3,775,582 (64.7%)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Flood warning, record daily rainfall in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to continue through Monday, Sept. 12. Parts of the area have already seen over 7" as of Sunday night, Sept. 11. A flood warning was issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties until 1:30 a.m. Monday. As of about 9...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
Where Is The One Place You Can’t Ride A Moped In Wisconsin? The Answer Shouldn’t Surprise You
You can do a lot of things in Wisconsin; in fact, many find the state laws to be a little relaxed when compared to other states. But that doesn't mean that it's a lawless territory and a free for all. As so-called 'alternative modes of transportation' become popular, it's a...
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
WISN
Milwaukee changing how it replaces lead water service lines
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is changing the way it replaces lead water lines to tens of thousands of homes. Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced, what he called, a re-design of the lead service line replacement program during a water summit of Midwest mayors in Milwaukee Thursday. Johnson says the program, through...
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
spectrumnews1.com
Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain
Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest
Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
Power outages reported across Southeast Wisconsin
Widespread flooding and storms are impacting power for more than 10,000 WeEnergies customers in the Milwaukee area Monday morning.
WISN
Security changes implemented at Wauwatosa football games following fights, arrests
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — New safety guidelines are being instated at Wauwatosa East and Wauwatosa West football games. The new measures come after police were called to a fight last Friday, September 9th at Hart Park. Wauwatosa Police said officers responded to a report of a fight at the football...
WISN
Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair today in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The 22nd Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair and Job Fair is being held today in person at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some of Milwaukee's biggest employers and their recruiters, staffing managers and human resource directors are...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A day of rain taking its toll on Waukesha County
WAUKESHA COUNTY — Heavy rain over the last 36 hours has led to widespread flooding across Waukesha County, including along the Fox River in Waukesha. As a result of the flooding, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has closed I-94 in both directions at Highway T in order to pump standing water into a nearby drainage ditch.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Flood watch issued; rain to continue through Monday night
MILWAUKEE - Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to continue through Monday night, Sept. 12. Parts of the area have already seen 1-2" with a few spots exceeding 4" as of midday Sunday. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Milwaukee Mitchell Int'l. has reported over 1" of rain, Waukesha over 2"...
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
