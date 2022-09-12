Read full article on original website
Charles Nevada
3d ago
if she had insurance and they saying she sat her own house on fire 🔥 a big lost I don't no why she did it I can't tell if she's under the influence of anything by looking at a picture thank God no one gotten hurt 🙏🏾
2
WTVQ
Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large police presence was seen Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive after Lexington police were called for shots fired during a physical disorder. According to police, no one was hit by a single gunshot. A couple of other fights...
WTVQ
Teenager found shot on Oxford Circle in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a teenager was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Oxford Circle. According to officers, the juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The search continues for a suspect. Investigators say anyone with...
WKYT 27
Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
WTVQ
Shootings, murders decreasing among youth
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week alone, two kids have been hurt in shootings in Lexington. Despite this, the city says the number of shootings and homicides between 13 to 29 year olds is trending down. Since it started just over a year ago, ONE Lexington has focused heavily...
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WTVQ
2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Lexington residents, businesses concerned over potential permit for incinerator
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in several Lexington neighborhoods have mobilized in an effort to prevent a nearby business from getting a permit required to operate an incinerator. C&R Asphalt and Mulch is applying for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air Quality in order to operate an air...
WTVQ
2 bodies found in separate instances Monday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two bodies were found Monday morning in different locations in Lexington, according to police. One body was found in the 900 block of Red Berry Circle in an abandoned car at 7 a.m. The other, at the Lexington Recycling Center on 360 Thompson Road around 7:54 a.m.
WTVQ
Lexington gets new playground at Southland Park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –There’s a new playground in Lexington. City leaders Thursday cut the ribbon on the new playground at Southland Park. While it’s meant for kids and families to use, everyone of all ages was encouraged to take their turn on a new, modern merry-go-round — one of many new additions.
WKYT 27
Death investigations underway in Lexington after bodies found at two separate locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two death investigations are underway in Lexington after bodies were found in separate locations Monday morning. The first is on Red Berry Circle, near Boston Road. Lexington police say they found a body in the back of an abandoned car in the 900 block of Red Berry. The cause of death is not known.
WKYT 27
Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
WKYT 27
Arrest citation identifies man who police say caused major traffic backup in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name man who police say caused a major backup on Interstate 75 on Sunday. According to arrest citations, Guy House II is facing a long list of charges. Police say they tried to arrest House around 2 p.m. Sunday near the Ramada...
WTVQ
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
foxlexington.com
Jacobson Park closed for chemical emergency training
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Jacobson Park will be closed to the public Wednesday while hazmat personnel performs chemical emergency training. Individuals employed by public safety services from 10 counties surrounding the Blue Grass Army Depot will attend the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness (CSEPP) training at the park, according to Lexington KY Emergency Management.
WTVQ
Search for inmate who didn’t return from court ordered pass in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are searching for inmate Samantha Lynn Collins. According to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, Collins was released from the jail Thursday morning at 8:47 a.m. on a court ordered pass. Officers say Collins was scheduled to return at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, but failed to do so.
harrodsburgherald.com
Frankfort Man Pronounced Dead After Falling From Boat
A Frankfort man died last week after falling from a boat at Herrington Lake in Mercer County. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a conservation officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. Gary B. LaFleur,...
WKYT 27
Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
WKYT 27
Long-time Clark Co. coroner Robert Gayheart remembered for his compassion
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral services were held Thursday for long-time Clark County coroner Robert Gayheart. Gayheart passed away on September 9 at the age of 54 after a long battle with cancer. He was the county’s coroner for 14 years. Clark County Judge-Executive Henry Branham talked with...
wdrb.com
Emotional Lexington police chief demands public 'start appreciating' law enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An emotional police chief addressed reporters at a Lexington news conference Tuesday morning as he and the city's mayor answered questions about the recent rise in violent crime in Lexington. "Start appreciating what your police do for you," Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told reporters, according...
