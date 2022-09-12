ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

Fire at Uhrichsville Wendy's expected to close restaurant for several days

By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

UHRICHSVILLE ‒ A fire at Wendy's was expected to keep the restaurant closed for several days.

Sunday's fire started around the deep fryers, according to fire Capt. Wes Dillon.

He said firefighters were called to the restaurant at 1705 Jared St. at 6:56 a.m. They arrived at 7:04 a.m. to find black and gray smoke pouring from the exhaust on the roof. There were flames inside the kitchen.

The fire was noticed as two employees were preparing to open the restaurant. Dillon said one worker saw something red out of the corner of her eye, then opened the door under the fryer. The fire spread rapidly and the workers left the building.

By the time firefighters arrived, windows were starting to blacken, and the fire was starting to reach ceiling tiles, Dillon said.

An extinguishing agent dropped onto the fryers and kept the fire at bay, according to Dillon. He said firefighters had water on the fire within a minute and 38 seconds of their arrival.

The restaurant will be closed for several days, according to Chris Lane, vice president of operations. He said the building did not have structural damage.

Uhrichsville firefighters were assisted by others from Dennison and New Philadelphia.

Dillon said the Uhrichsville Fire Department had extra members on duty because the incident occurred at shift change.

They left the scene at 8:33 a.m.

