ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Local golfers perform well in weekend SDGA tourneys in Watertown

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcVbH_0hrRepxh00

Watertown and other area golfers made the most of home-course advantage this weekend in the South Dakota Golf Association's Two-Man, Pre-Senior and Senior Two-Man Championships.

The 36-hole tourneys were held Saturday and Sunday at Watertown's two golf course, the Prairie Winds Golf Club and Cattail Crossing Golf Course.

A total of 306 players competed. There were 35 teams in the Mid-Am division, 34 in the Pre-Senior division and 84 in the Senior division.

Here's the rundown by tourney:

Mid-Am Division

Watertown native Charlie Jacobson of Sioux Falls and Brad Jacobson of Bryant, the defending champions, made a run at winning the tourney for a third time before falling two shots short and tying for second with two other tandems.

The Jacobsons won the tourney in 2016, the last time it was held in Watertown, and also last year in Sioux Falls.

Justin Robel and Nathan Houser of Sioux Falls fired a two-day total of 13-under 131 (64-67) to win the championship. The Jacobsons shot 133 (66-67) and tied for second place along with Matt Johnson of Gregory and Ryan Trasmar of Sioux Falls (63-70) and Jake Steen and Kayde Bartels of Brookings (65-68).

Josh Hanson and Justin Johnson of Watertown took sixth, and won the second flight, with a score of 137 (67-70). Clay Bak and McKay Parr of Watertown finished eighth at 141 (69-72) and Stuart Stein of Watertown and Jon Burns of Watertown finished 10th at 143 (70-73).

Dustin Sinner and Matt Roby of Watertown won the third flight with a score of 152 (74-78).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBtNS_0hrRepxh00

Pre-Senior Division

Kasey Kogel and Ryan Jansa of Sioux Falls won a playoff over Brandon Sigmund and Jeff Meyerink of Mitchell and Erich Moberly and Stanton Anker of Rapid City to win the division.

All three teams shot 7-under 137s with Kogel-Jansa (69-68), Sigmund-Meyerink (71-66) and Moberly-Anker (66-71).

Milbank golfers Charles Fischer and Mark Keeton tied for seventh, and won the second flight, with a 143 (69-74). Charles Horning of Watertown and Watertown native Nicholas Heig of Rapid City also tied for seventh at 143 (68-75).

Bruce Fish and Dewayne Hibbert of Watertown won the third flight with an 8-over 152 (75-77).

Senior Division

Mike Brummer of Rapid City and Tom Reynolds of Sioux Falls won the division for the fourth time in six years with a 9-under 165 (69-66).

Watertown golfers Jim Waba and Mike Strandell shot 141 (69-72) and tied for second along with Jeff Stockert-Sanjay Mukerji of Aberdeen (71-70), Grant Smalley of Pierre and Keith Gesinger of Ridgeview (70-71), Jeff McEntee and Shawn Haley of Mitchell (71-70) and Bert Olson and Mike Grevlos of Sioux Falls (69-72).

Senior Rushmore Division

Greg Vavra and Larry Keeton of Wessington Springs won the division with a 2-under 142 (68-74).

Allen Koch and Gary Cotten of Watertown were second at 143 (72-71). Watertown golfers Rick Hohn-Steve Mack 148 (71-77) and Lee Schoenbeck-Mark Stein 148 (77-71) each tied for fourth. Schoenbeck and Stein won the third flight.

Gordy Hedges of Watertown and Kim Smith of Pierre finished seventh at 149 (75-74) and Kraig Kappenman and Stuart Geerdes of Watertown tied for eighth at 150 (74-76),

John Hopper and Scott Hardie of Watertown tied for 10th at 151 (77-74) along with Dale Nelsen of Florence and Mike Keszler of Watertown (75-76) and Rick Briggs and Vic Brownell of Watertown (78-73). Nelsen and Keszler won the fourth flight.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Local golfers perform well in weekend SDGA tourneys in Watertown

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

1st of 3 workforce housing units opens in Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of three apartment buildings to address the workforce housing need in Watertown has opened. State officials said Thursday that Alliance Management Group announced the opening of the building in the new The Plains development in northwest Watertown. This building and two others will each have 72 units.
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown man injured in accidental, self-inflicted shooting

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man was injured Wednesday afternoon in an accidental shooting. Authorities were called a little before 3:00 p.m. to the area of 168th Street and Sioux Conifer Road on a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Codington County deputies arrived to find...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local veteran ‘extremely grateful’ for free Jeep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. just marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. That life-changing day was one of the reasons a local woman decided to enlist in the army shortly thereafter. Connie Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. In 2003 she...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Sports
City
Pierre, SD
City
Florence, SD
City
Ridgeview, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Wessington Springs, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
City
Watertown, SD
City
Mitchell, SD
City
Milbank, SD
hubcityradio.com

Names released in the one vehicle crash southwest of Sissetion that killed three people

SISSETON, S.D.(Press Release)- Three Sisseton, SD., residents have been identified as the persons who died in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Roberts County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The vehicle struck an approach, went airborne, rolled and started on fire.
SISSETON, SD
gowatertown.net

LATC President Mike Cartney announcement retirement plans

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Lake Area Technical College (LATC) President Mike Cartney (pictured) had an important announcement to make at Monday night’s Watertown School Board meeting. Cartney announced he’s retiring at the end of the calendar year. Cartney stated, “There is no other college in the country quite like Lake...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
LAKE PRESTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Mid Am Division
footballscoop.com

Source: South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. USD athletics has shared that head coach Bob Nielson is taking over the play calling duties from quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke. The move comes after two losses to open the season where the offense managed to...
BROOKINGS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Three people dead following a one vehicle crash near Sisseton

SISSETON, S.D.(Press Release) – Three people died and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was southbound...
SISSETON, SD
brookingsradio.com

Brookings man charged after single-vehicle motorcycle accident

A Brookings man is injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident that leads to his arrest for driving under the influence. Police Sergeant Joel Perry says it was called into 911 by a witness at about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Perry says a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Brock Christie of Brookings crashed...
BROOKINGS, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

414
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy