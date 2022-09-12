Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Tunbridge World’s Fair celebrates 150 years with students
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a special anniversary in Tunbridge -- 150 years of the Tunbridge World’s Fair. “It’s just fun showing cows, getting to enjoy the fair life,” said Trevor Smith from Hardwick. The Tunbridge World’s Fair has always centered around agriculture. It’s an opportunity...
WCAX
Champlain College open new cyber sports center
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state-of-the-art cyber sports arena is now open to Champlain College students. The Champlain College esports team Thursday unveiled the new space inside the Miller Center Lakeside Campus in Burlington. It has more than 20 computer stations, a training room, and a full broadcasting suite, giving students a hands-on learning experience as the gaming industry continues to grow.
WCAX
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
WCAX
Vt. launching program for businesses that missed pandemic relief
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is launching a new relief program aimed at businesses that may have missed out on pandemic aid. The new Short-Term Forgivable Loan Program will give businesses up to $350,000 to cover rent, wages, and ongoing costs. If they meet the criteria, they can have their loan completely forgiven.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
The University of Vermont is responding to claims that it failed to respond seriously to complaints by Jewish students who felt targeted on campus because of their Zionist convictions. Are efforts to clean up Lake Carmi working?. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Toxic algae blooms flourished again in Lake Carmi this...
WCAX
Are efforts to clean up Lake Carmi working?
FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Toxic algae blooms flourished again in Lake Carmi this summer, closing beaches and raising questions over whether the state’s multi-year investment to clean up the troubled waterbody is working. Cyanobacteria blooms continue to plague beaches at Lake Carmi despite state cleanup efforts. Now, state officials...
WCAX
‘Pipe Classic’ competition draws top glassblowers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. Tuesday was day two of the week-long event featuring a dozen artists from across the country. Each gets 12 hours to make a glass from scratch and with no assistance. The only rule for the event is that the final pipe needs to be functional.
WCAX
Feeding Chittenden launches online ordering
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity Wednesday officially launched their Food Access Network, a program started during the pandemic that offers online ordering of food. Officials say the goal is to reach more people in the Champlain Valley with the food they need by offering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Williston’s Town Cobbler to close
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the Town Cobbler in Williston, owner John Welsh has some time to contemplate life. “Every morning you get up, the world says, ‘Here, this is what you’re going to do,’ and you deal with it,” Welsh said. The shoe repair business...
WCAX
Vermont district using online mental health services for students, staff
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 400 students, employees, and families in all four Montpelier Roxbury schools now have free access to online therapy. “We have been told by countless employees and students that there aren’t enough therapists in the Central Vermont area, so we are working with Talkspace to try to combat that need,” said Montpelier Roxbury School District Superintendent Libby Bonesteel.
WCAX
Plattsburgh City Council explores possibility to demolish rec center
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Council has voted to explore the possibility of demolishing the Crete Civic Center. To be clear this was not a vote to demolish the building -- but rather contract with a company to come up with a plan for demolition. The company will examine timelines, costs, and what a demolition would entail.
WCAX
Green Mountain APA growing the game of pool in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain APA is Vermont’s chapter of the American Poolplayers Association, the largest amateur pool league in the world. The local league has around 200 members of all skill levels, and has seen its numbers grow since Terah Williams bought it in 2019. “I love...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Growth in Hinesburg bat colony offers hope for endangered species
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The population of an endangered bat decimated by disease over the past decade appears to be coming back in Vermont, with a Hinesburg colony leading the way. The Indiana bat population took a dive back in 2008 and 2009 due to white-nose syndrome, but a recent...
WCAX
Bed Bath and Beyond to close in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s Bed Bath and Beyond is set to close for good in the near future. The store on Centre Drive is one of the dozens of stores set to close across the country. The home goods retailer tells Channel Three, that the North Country location...
WCAX
Vermonters urged to offer input on adoption of Calif. clean car standards
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are seeking public input on new proposed rules that would require auto manufacturers to provide more EVs and low-emission cars to the state. At an open meeting in Burlington Wednesday night, state officials explained how the rules will bring cleaner transportation options to Vermonters....
WCAX
Winooski School campus almost finished; upgrades include solar panels
New Hampshire GOP tilts to the right with Tuesday primary victories. Two conservative Republican candidates running for Congress who have supported former President Trump’s stolen election fabrications, carried Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP primary. Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three streets...
WCAX
Plattsburgh bridge dedicated to trooper who died of 9/11 related illness
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York State Trooper stricken by cancer was honored Thursday with a bridge named in his memory. The Twin Bridges on Interstate 87 over the Saranac River will now be known as the Trooper Brian S. Falb Memorial Bridge. Falb served with the New York State Police for 19 years.
WCAX
Burlington to hold special election to fill council seat
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A special election will be called after Progressive Burlington City Councilor Jack Hanson resigned his seat Wednesday. Hanson was elected twice to the East District seat and said he resigned to apply for a job at the Burlington Electric Department as a net-zero project and equity analyst, a new position created in June by the council.
WCAX
Fmr. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials
A Burlington man is attacked in City Hall Park for trying to do a good deed.
WCAX
UVM responds to claims of discrimination against Jewish students
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is responding to claims that it failed to respond seriously to complaints by Jewish students who felt targeted on campus because of their Zionist convictions. It comes after the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights Tuesday said it was investigating...
Comments / 0