West Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Non-profit set to host fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is setting up for an upcoming fundraiser. The Wabash Valley Activity Center is hosting its fall yard sale. The center is a non-profit that offers activities for older adults. As of this year, the organization has served the Wabash Valley for nearly...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Annual mum sale set for this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall is almost here. The Honey Creek Garden Club is hosting its annual mum sale this weekend. At the sale, you'll be able to find some beautiful additions to your yard while supporting a good cause at the same time. Money from sales will help...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Rose-Hulman celebrates building turning 100 with "Moench Munch treats"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman is celebrating a big anniversary this week. Moench Hall is the school's first classroom building, which just turned 100 years old. The school put up displays showing pictures and information about the building over the past century. It also showed plans for the building's...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
West Terre Haute, IN
West Terre Haute, IN
WTHI

Winter is coming, and INDOT is looking for seasonal workers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for winter and looking for seasonal highway workers. The employment period is from November until April. Starting pay is $20 per hour, and a valid CDL is required. There will be hiring events at 13 locations on Wednesday,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

VCSC announces the return of "Circle of Honor"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local educational honor is back. The Vigo County School Corporation announced the return of its Circle of Honor ceremony. Superintendent Rob Haworth says it's an award given to those who have shown unwavering dedication and commitment to education in Vigo County. The nomination process...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

"This is the future..." Terre Haute preps for new electric vehicles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Electric Vehicles are thought to be the future and many local entities are working to prepare for this future. Matt Miller is the service manager at Fuson Automotive in Terre Haute. He's been in the automotive industry for almost 15 years and he's seeing the changes electric vehicles are bringing to the automotive industry.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Dru Long bringing unique style to tennis court for Terre Haute North

After a two year absence Dru Long has returned to tennis this year in his final year at Terre Haute North. Long didn't start the season on varsity, but as worked his way into the Patriots lineup playing two doubles. His unorthodox style has been confusing for his own coaching staff and opponents to figure out. Long is ambidextrous and presents a lot of different challenges.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

68-year-old Terre Haute man accused arrested, charged with rape

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man will face charges after he was accused of rape. Indiana State Police arrested 68-year-old Kevin Fallon of Terre Haute. According to police, Fallon is accused of forcing himself onto a male victim for "sexual gratification." He's facing charges of:. Rape, Felony...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Another Oliver succeeding in Miners football program

The Linton football team is off to a 4-0 start and ranked #1 in 2A. They have several players that have been great this season, including freshman Paul Oliver. The six-three young man is the son of Miners head coach Brian Oliver. Coach saw his son last Friday record two interceptions, including a pick six in the Miners win over Sullivan.
LINTON, IN
WTHI

Sycamore football ready for tough test against #2 Montana

Indiana State football Saturday will host one of their biggest non-conference games in years. The Sycamores host #2 Montana at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Head coach Curt Mallory says he will not only be looking for a win, but improvement from his team that he didn't see last week in a loss at Purdue.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

