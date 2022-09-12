After a two year absence Dru Long has returned to tennis this year in his final year at Terre Haute North. Long didn't start the season on varsity, but as worked his way into the Patriots lineup playing two doubles. His unorthodox style has been confusing for his own coaching staff and opponents to figure out. Long is ambidextrous and presents a lot of different challenges.

