Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Non-profit set to host fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is setting up for an upcoming fundraiser. The Wabash Valley Activity Center is hosting its fall yard sale. The center is a non-profit that offers activities for older adults. As of this year, the organization has served the Wabash Valley for nearly...
WTHI
Annual mum sale set for this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall is almost here. The Honey Creek Garden Club is hosting its annual mum sale this weekend. At the sale, you'll be able to find some beautiful additions to your yard while supporting a good cause at the same time. Money from sales will help...
WTHI
Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
WTHI
Rose-Hulman celebrates building turning 100 with "Moench Munch treats"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman is celebrating a big anniversary this week. Moench Hall is the school's first classroom building, which just turned 100 years old. The school put up displays showing pictures and information about the building over the past century. It also showed plans for the building's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
Winter is coming, and INDOT is looking for seasonal workers
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for winter and looking for seasonal highway workers. The employment period is from November until April. Starting pay is $20 per hour, and a valid CDL is required. There will be hiring events at 13 locations on Wednesday,...
WTHI
Four released on their own recognizance after they were accused of an armed robbery involving ISU students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four women appeared before a judge, accused of threatening ISU students at gunpoint. Terre Haute police arrested Jayla Manson, Brynn Jackson, Nasaya Snyder, and Aryanna Holdeman. All could be charged with robbery and burglary when they return to court on Tuesday. The charges stem from...
WTHI
A new (free) service in Vigo County might keep a valuable part of your car from getting stolen
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's office announced a new partnership on Tuesday. Terre Haute's Midas auto shop and the sheriff's office are working together to fight catalytic converter theft. A catalytic converter is a car part that helps reduce air pollution. Theft of this part has...
WTHI
Indiana Commercial Courts set to bring more business development to the state
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A new type of court system could bring more business to Indiana. It is known as the Indiana Commercial Courts system. It was introduced into the state within the last decade and into Vigo County just within the last 18 months. On Wednesday, the Indiana Supreme...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
VCSC announces the return of "Circle of Honor"
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local educational honor is back. The Vigo County School Corporation announced the return of its Circle of Honor ceremony. Superintendent Rob Haworth says it's an award given to those who have shown unwavering dedication and commitment to education in Vigo County. The nomination process...
WTHI
Nationwide rail strikes halted, but supply chain shortages are still troublesome
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After 20 hours of negotiations and discussions, a major railway crisis in the United States has been prevented. This comes after rail companies and union groups reached a tentative deal on Thursday. The deal includes a 24% wage increase and $5,000 bonuses. It also allows workers more flexible time-off policies.
WTHI
"This is the future..." Terre Haute preps for new electric vehicles
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Electric Vehicles are thought to be the future and many local entities are working to prepare for this future. Matt Miller is the service manager at Fuson Automotive in Terre Haute. He's been in the automotive industry for almost 15 years and he's seeing the changes electric vehicles are bringing to the automotive industry.
WTHI
Dru Long bringing unique style to tennis court for Terre Haute North
After a two year absence Dru Long has returned to tennis this year in his final year at Terre Haute North. Long didn't start the season on varsity, but as worked his way into the Patriots lineup playing two doubles. His unorthodox style has been confusing for his own coaching staff and opponents to figure out. Long is ambidextrous and presents a lot of different challenges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
68-year-old Terre Haute man accused arrested, charged with rape
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man will face charges after he was accused of rape. Indiana State Police arrested 68-year-old Kevin Fallon of Terre Haute. According to police, Fallon is accused of forcing himself onto a male victim for "sexual gratification." He's facing charges of:. Rape, Felony...
WTHI
Another Oliver succeeding in Miners football program
The Linton football team is off to a 4-0 start and ranked #1 in 2A. They have several players that have been great this season, including freshman Paul Oliver. The six-three young man is the son of Miners head coach Brian Oliver. Coach saw his son last Friday record two interceptions, including a pick six in the Miners win over Sullivan.
WTHI
TH South junior Lilly Merk has established herself as one of the top volleyball hitters in state
Terre Haute South junior Lilly Merk entered this week 36th in the state in kills. The Lady Braves program has had a long list of really good hitters. A few in that company include Bishop, Newton and Seaton. Merk is working to be the next great volleyball hitter to come out of Terre Haute South volleyball program.
WTHI
Sycamore football ready for tough test against #2 Montana
Indiana State football Saturday will host one of their biggest non-conference games in years. The Sycamores host #2 Montana at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Head coach Curt Mallory says he will not only be looking for a win, but improvement from his team that he didn't see last week in a loss at Purdue.
WTHI
Could Terre Haute's casino plans be forced to change? Problem develops from an unexpected government agency
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's still a hurdle for the Terre Haute casino. It has to deal with the facility's height and proximity to the airport. We've told you before special approvals are needed. The FAA originally gave the okay for its part before the company bought the property.
Comments / 0