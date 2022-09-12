Read full article on original website
Fire destroys Metro East oil change business
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville. The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.
Beef producer begins work on $800M St. Louis-area facility
ST. LOUIS — American Foods Group, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based beef processor, has begun work on a new facility near Wright City in Warren County. The company, which announced plans for the facility in November last year, is investing $800 million in the new 775,000-square-foot beef processing plant, officials said Monday in a press release. AFG broke ground on the project Monday.
New hotel in Clayton to break ground Tuesday
CLAYTON, Mo. — South Central Avenue in Clayton will become home to hotel and condo sites as part of a development project that has a $100 million bottom line. A new AC Hotel by Marriott is on the way. The groundbreaking ceremony was set to take place at 10:30 Tuesday morning.
F1 Grand Prix watch party coming to Spirit of St. Louis Airport in October
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Rev up your engines!. Race season is in full swing, and soon the best drivers in the country will hit the track for this year’s Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix. There's also an event in the works for those who want to watch the race and maybe do some serious shopping while the cars make their way around the track.
Hoffmanns take to the air with latest Washington, Missouri, acquisition
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday announced plans to launch a helicopter tour service after acquiring 10 acres, including a hangar, at the Washington Regional Airport, north of Washington, Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition adds a new dimension to the...
Manchester Road in Brentwood to reopen next week after flooding delay
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A stretch of Manchester Road in Brentwood will reopen next week for the first time since construction began back in May. Manchester Road over Black Creek just west of Hanley Road will reopen Monday, Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt said. Dimmitt said lane restrictions for the pedestrian...
Spooky season in St. Louis: Visit these haunted houses if you're looking for a thrill
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is the perfect place to be this Halloween if you're looking for a good scare. The area has many options for spine-chilling, hair-raising, heart-pounding entertainment beginning late September. Are haunted houses too scary for you? Here are some family-friendly activities you can do to...
Southwest launches spring schedule, including seasonal routes from Lambert
ST. LOUIS — After a busy Labor Day weekend, Southwest Airlines Co. is already preparing for spring. Dallas-based Southwest published its latest schedule extension Thursday, offering flights through April 10 of next year. The carrier is bringing back dozens of seasonal routes including a number through St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where it's the busiest carrier.
Amtrak cancels long-distance routes including stops in St. Louis
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A potential strike by railroad freight workers is stopping some Amtrak trains in their tracks. The freight rail and rail labor contract negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce. If a strike leads to freight rail service ending, then it would affect Amtrak's use...
St. Louis bank manager allegedly forged signatures, stole $175K from older customers
ST. LOUIS — A Commerce Bank manager pleaded not guilty Thursday, Sept. 14 to defrauding $175,000 from elderly customers at a St. Louis branch. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, of Florissant was indicted Sept. 7 on four counts of felony bank fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
St. Louis City SC shows off its new training facility
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC showed off its newly named training facility, the Washington University Orthopedics High-Performance Center. It comes as the team announced Washington University Orthopedics and Barnes Jewish Hospital as medical partners for the club. "It's our job to give the players the opportunity to...
Marijuana dispensaries damaged overnight in attempted robberies
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two more marijuana dispensaries were damaged in St. Louis County overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police said two Bloc dispensaries were damaged in attempted burglaries in Richmond Heights and Valley Park. A spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department said a burglary alarm at...
St. Louis region losing $28K in interest on Rams settlement money every day, board member says
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is losing out on as much as $28,000 a day the longer a settlement from Rams owner Stan Kroenke sits in a low-interest bearing account, and a member of the Regional Sports Authority board says city and county leaders have not agreed to move ahead with a plan to stop it.
Dellwood gives free steering wheel locks to residents amid car theft spike
DELLWOOD, Mo. — This week, if you live in the city of Dellwood, you're eligible to get a free steering wheel lock. It’s all part of an effort made possible by the city's mayor. Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones posted an announcement alerting residents that the city purchased anti-theft...
NASCAR set to return to St. Louis region
MADISON, Ill. — NASCAR’s highest level of competition will rev up its engine again in the St. Louis region next year. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, said Wednesday the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race will return to the facility in 2023. That comes after WWT Raceway in June hosted the first iteration of the event, marking the NASCAR Cup Series' debut in the St. Louis region.
Soulard Alderman, business owner say bar shooting is 'isolated incident'
ST. LOUIS — Thursday night a man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot inside a Soulard bar earlier that morning. Henry’s Bar did not open its doors to customers following the incident and did not post anything on their door Thursday evening. St....
St. Charles County health department to hold free drive-thru flu shot clinic in October
ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County Department of Public Health is partnering with area organizations for a free, drive-thru flu shot clinic in October. The vaccination clinic will be held from 2:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Yellow Parking Lot at St. Charles Community College, which is located at 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. in Cottleville.
Man shot inside Soulard bar overnight
ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was shot several times inside a bar in Soulard early Thursday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at Henry's in Soulard, a bar located at 825 Allen Ave. St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski told 5 On Your...
St. Louis area gun burglaries continue as 2 suspects hit gun store in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a burglary at PCA Guns-Rolla located at 1740 North Bishop Avenue that happened Sept. 11 in Rolla, Missouri. According to a press release, at approximately 6:20 p.m. officers from the Rolla Police Department responded to the gun store for a burglary. Police secured...
Why City SC's match Sunday opening Centene Stadium has been relocated
ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC said late Wednesday that a match scheduled for Sunday at its Downtown West stadium has been relocated, denying fans a peek inside the new Centene Stadium. The game, featuring City SC’s second team, STL City 2, which...
