The Spun

Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
NFL
Mac Jones
Jaylen Waddle
NBC Sports

Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant

The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon. During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.
Popculture

New Report Explains Why Tom Brady Is Currently Playing 'His Last Season'

Tom Brady is reportedly playing in his final NFL season this year, and a new report explains why he is retiring for good. According to PEOPLE, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback "knows that this is his last season if he wants to stay married" to his wife Gisele Bündchen. A source recently told PEOPLE that the marriage isn't over but Brady will have to retire to iron out the issues they have, which includes coming out of retirement in March.
NBC Sports

Tom House recalls bold question Belichick once asked him about Brady

If you want a sense for how Bill Belichick operates as a head coach and talent evaluator, Tom House has a story for you. A former major league pitcher, House worked extensively with Tom Brady as the New England Patriots quarterback's throwing coach, helping Brady thrive at an advanced age by preaching proper throwing mechanics in addition to quality nutrition and sleep habits.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
FanSided

Bill Belichick considered trading Tom Brady before Super Bowl XLIX

According to Tom House, throw mechanics extraordinaire, Bill Belichick grilled House about whether or not he should trade Tom Brady in 2014. In the past, when people have looked at Tom Brady, they often didn’t. him. He was overlooked in the draft, overlooked by analysts during his rookie season,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former Pro Bowl running back blasts Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots have been one of the most accomplished franchises in all of sports in recent memory, winning six Super Bowl championships since 2002. Much of that was thanks to the pairing of longtime head coach Bill Belichick and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Ever since the two...
NFL
Boston

Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots

"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
FOX Sports

These 8 Patriots need to perform substantially better after Week 1 loss

The New England Patriots' offense looked wholly out of order during the team's 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Not only did Mac Jones & Co. manage just one touchdown, but the offense also allowed a TD, with safety Brandon Jones logging a strip sack which outside linebacker Melvin Ingram returned for a scoop-and-score.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup

One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
NBC Sports

Eight things the Eagles' defense has to fix

When you let a team pick up 50 yards on its second play of the season, put together five touchdown drives of at least 70 yards for the first time in at least 20 years, convert 88 percent of its 2nd-half third downs and rush for 180 yards and three touchdowns, something is wrong.
