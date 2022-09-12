Tom Brady is reportedly playing in his final NFL season this year, and a new report explains why he is retiring for good. According to PEOPLE, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback "knows that this is his last season if he wants to stay married" to his wife Gisele Bündchen. A source recently told PEOPLE that the marriage isn't over but Brady will have to retire to iron out the issues they have, which includes coming out of retirement in March.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO