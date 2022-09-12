Read full article on original website
WJCL
Farmer in Bowersville, Georgia grows glow-in-the-dark pumpkins
BOWERSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia pumpkin farmer is growing glow-in-the-dark pumpkins. He said he already holds two records in the state for pumpkins but wanted to try something else. Our sister station in Greensville spoke with Dusty Smith from Smith Farms in Bowersville. He said that he figured out...
secretatlanta.co
Get Completely Lost At This Incredible 15-Acre Corn Maze In Dawsonville
There’s a 15-acre corn maze and pumpkin patch in Dawsonville, Georgia, and it’s home to tons of farm fun, tasty farm food, and unforgettable family memories! Uncle Shuck’s is the perfect place to spend the day this fall, with several attractions and activities on offer throughout the season.
Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
pickensprogress.com
New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties
The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
flagpole.com
Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens
Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
Two Giant, 13-Foot Alligators Taken from South Carolina Lakes in One Day
Last Saturday, Sept. 10, was a day for big alligators in South Carolina’s Santee-Cooper Lakes Complex. Two separate groups of hunters each pulled a giant, 13-foot gator out of the lakes that afternoon. The first oversized alligator was taken by Daniel Cunningham, of Laurens County, South Carolina, who was...
SEC instructs Georgia football to not play home-and-home against Oklahoma
Georgia’s 2023 marquee non-conference game is no more, as the SEC has instructed Georgia, along with Tennessee, to not play its home-and-home against the Sooners. Georgia was scheduled to visit Oklahoma on Sept. 9 next season, with Oklahoma returning in 2031. From the SEC:. BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 14, 2022)...
Tripp Halstead’s Facebook page hacked
The mother of a Jackson County toddler has kept his memory alive through a Facebook page named for him. The Tripp Halstead Updates page has 1.2 million followers who have been getting regular posts since 2012 when a tree limb hit the 2-year-old in the head, while at daycare, causing a traumatic brain injury.
WXIA 11 Alive
Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
Plane, pilot’s body stuck in tree branches 120 feet underwater after crash at lake, recovery crews say
Recovery crews have been unable to retrieve the body of the pilot who crashed into a lake in Georgia on Saturday.
After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the pilot’s death, remains more than 100 feet underwater where it is stuck in trees at the bottom of the lake, officials said.
FOX Carolina
Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash
HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the Safe […]
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Woman dies in Loganville Walmart parking lot pedestrian fatality
The City of Loganville Police Department is reporting that a fatal pedestrian accident in the Loganville Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Buford woman. “Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14th, Loganville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck...
Athens woman lying on couch randomly shot in the back during domestic violence incident next door
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens Police say a woman was seriously injured after she was shot in the back during a domestic violence incident at a neighbor’s home. Police said the shooting happened early Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County police officer charged with vehicular homicide
A Gwinnett County Police officer is being charged in an accident where a Hall County man died. On Friday, Sept. 3, officer Michael Brady, 49, was in his patrol car when he ran into the back of a moped while he was driving south on McEver Road. The accident happened at J White Road.
