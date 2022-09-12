ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowersville, GA

WJCL

Farmer in Bowersville, Georgia grows glow-in-the-dark pumpkins

BOWERSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia pumpkin farmer is growing glow-in-the-dark pumpkins. He said he already holds two records in the state for pumpkins but wanted to try something else. Our sister station in Greensville spoke with Dusty Smith from Smith Farms in Bowersville. He said that he figured out...
BOWERSVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
pickensprogress.com

New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
GEORGIA STATE
flagpole.com

Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens

Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Tripp Halstead’s Facebook page hacked

The mother of a Jackson County toddler has kept his memory alive through a Facebook page named for him. The Tripp Halstead Updates page has 1.2 million followers who have been getting regular posts since 2012 when a tree limb hit the 2-year-old in the head, while at daycare, causing a traumatic brain injury.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash

HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
HART COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Woman dies in Loganville Walmart parking lot pedestrian fatality

The City of Loganville Police Department is reporting that a fatal pedestrian accident in the Loganville Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Buford woman. “Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14th, Loganville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck...
LOGANVILLE, GA

