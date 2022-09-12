ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Elle

Zendaya Changed Into a Breathtaking Red Plunge Valentino Dress for HBO's Emmys After Party

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. As Zendaya's stylist Law Roach put it on his Instagram, “The 2nd EMMY deserves a 2nd dress.....” And he and Zendaya surely delivered with a second Valentino look last night. The actress stepped out at HBO's Emmys after party at San Vicente Bungalows, wearing a sleek red gown with a plunging neckline and impressive train. Zendaya's hair was styled up for the occasion after being half up, half down during the Emmys ceremony.
Us Weekly

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Partying With Gigi Hadid Amid Dating Rumors

The plot thickens. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted partying with Gigi Hadid after his split from Camila Morrone, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Oscar winner, 47, and the supermodel, 27, were seen hanging out together on Saturday, September 10, at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, according to an eyewitness. A second observer noted that the duo were seated at the same table at the event, which was also attended by Venus Williams and Ben Simmons.
CNN

Zendaya makes Emmys history again

At 26 years old, Zendaya became the youngest to win two Emmys for acting when she snagged the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series Monday at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Demi Lovato Announces Retirement From Touring

Demi Lovato's touring era may be coming to an end. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 30, didn't shy away from the effects of touring on her Instagram Story as she declared her HOLY FVCK tour her "last" before deleting her previous statement. "I'm so f—ing sick I can't get out of bed. I can't do this anymore," Lovato began in a since-deleted Instagam Story Tuesday.
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation

Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
E! News

Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari

Watch: Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari. Josh Duhamel married Audra Mari during an intimate ceremony in the actor's home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10, an eyewitness confirms to E! News. As seen in photographs, the groom donned a traditional black tuxedo, complete with old-school coattails...
CELEBRITIES

