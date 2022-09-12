NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested two men and say they recovered a gun in connection with an alleged burglary in broad daylight in an upscale area in Annadale. Robert Waisman, 47, of Newton Street in Annadale, and Raymond Morales, 44, of Thomas Street in Oakwood, were arrested in a home in the vicinity of Nicolosi Drive and Arbutus Avenue on Wednesday around 2 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the 123rd Precinct Twitter feed.

