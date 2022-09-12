Read full article on original website
Related
JK Northway Exposition Center to double as emergency training facility
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular JK Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville, Texas is not only almost completely restored, but it will also double as an emergency operation center. This is all thanks to a competitive grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The exposition...
We have a 'Driving You Crazy' winner. So, which street was voted the worst in Corpus Christi?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a Driving You Crazy winner!. After weeks of voting for pothole-ridden streets to advance in our Driving You Crazy bracket... the people have spoken. Airport Rd. is the worst street to drive down in Corpus Christi. It's one road that is always making...
Rockport-Fulton kicks off 2022 HummerBird Celebration
ROCKPORT, Texas — It's prime season for the fall migration of the Ruby-throated Hummingbirds! Mid-September is a time when the birds travel from North America to Mexico, Costa Rica or even Panama. It's also a time when the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual celebration for the migration.
KIII TV3
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
Blitz Kickoff: Taft runs over Robstown to hand Pickers first loss
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's shaping up to be a 10-highlight week on the Friday Night Sports Blitz, but first Taft and Robstown kicked off Week 4 Thursday with a big Greyhounds win at home. Be sure and tune in to the Blitz at 10:35 PM after the news!
texasstandard.org
Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse
In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built during World War II. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Every day in the U.S., 42 children are diagnosed with cancer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day in the United States, 42 kids are diagnosed with cancer. That's why every day at Driscoll Children's Hospital feels like a blessing, because at any moment, your life can be flipped upside-down. Like for Jose Lopez, a patient we meet in this story who always tries to see the brighter side of things.
Expanded VA clinic opening in Corpus Christi, will accept new patients by the end of 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans looking for healthcare services will soon have more options in the Coastal Bend. The Corpus Christi VA Clinic is expanding later this year to a larger building not far from the current location. The new facility will be more than 59,000 square feet and have multiple floors.
'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has been paying attention to our 'Driving You Crazy' series with pen and paper in hand these last few weeks. We had a chance to visit with the Interim Director of Public Works, Gabriel Hinojosa, to get his take on efforts to repair and replace all those potholes and bumps that are driving you crazy.
Several structures involved in morning Annaville fire
ANNAVILLE, Texas — Fire crews with ESD #1 battled a blaze involving several homes in Annaville Thursday morning. Crews were called to River Ln. around 5 a.m. and found a trailer home engulfed in flames, according to Nueces County ESD #1. The flames quickly spread to two other nearby homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Dr. Hector P. Garcia's legacy lives on
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During Hispanic Heritage Month, we here at 3NEWS want to highlight the change-makers in our community from both then and now, whose contributions continue to inspire. One of several who come to mind is Dr. Hector P Garcia. 3NEWS met with his daughter at the...
Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered paraglider
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider and his parachute did not open.
City of Gregory receives $2.5 million to replace vital waterline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Rescue Plan is coming to the aid of the City of Gregory after leaders there worked for several years to get the money to replace a vital waterline in town. The federal government is sending the City of Gregory $2.5 million to replace...
City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
Now Hiring: The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi looking for 290+ workers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on Corpus Christi's first The Cheesecake Factory continues at La Palmera mall, and the company is now looking to hire!. The restaurant needs more than 290 staff members for the new location. "Hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work and thrive in an...
Flour Bluff's Wallace named Texas Coach of the Week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff volleyball Head Coach Kara Wallace received a special honor today as Wallace was tabbed the state of Texas's "Coach of the Week" by Volleyball Insiders. The 13-year-head-coach Wallace has the state-ranked Hornets (#13-5A) off to a 22-6 start to the season and have...
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
'Not a non-stop yet': Corpus Christi airport now has direct, but not non-stop, flights to Denver
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning on visiting the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, you'll be able to do so with a direct flight out of Corpus Christi International Airport. Direct flights to Denver are available now, but only for a limited time. But they won't actually be "non-stop."...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 1