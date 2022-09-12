ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Rockport-Fulton kicks off 2022 HummerBird Celebration

ROCKPORT, Texas — It's prime season for the fall migration of the Ruby-throated Hummingbirds! Mid-September is a time when the birds travel from North America to Mexico, Costa Rica or even Panama. It's also a time when the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual celebration for the migration.
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
texasstandard.org

Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse

In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built during World War II. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Every day in the U.S., 42 children are diagnosed with cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day in the United States, 42 kids are diagnosed with cancer. That's why every day at Driscoll Children's Hospital feels like a blessing, because at any moment, your life can be flipped upside-down. Like for Jose Lopez, a patient we meet in this story who always tries to see the brighter side of things.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Several structures involved in morning Annaville fire

ANNAVILLE, Texas — Fire crews with ESD #1 battled a blaze involving several homes in Annaville Thursday morning. Crews were called to River Ln. around 5 a.m. and found a trailer home engulfed in flames, according to Nueces County ESD #1. The flames quickly spread to two other nearby homes.
KIII 3News

City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Flour Bluff's Wallace named Texas Coach of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff volleyball Head Coach Kara Wallace received a special honor today as Wallace was tabbed the state of Texas's "Coach of the Week" by Volleyball Insiders. The 13-year-head-coach Wallace has the state-ranked Hornets (#13-5A) off to a 22-6 start to the season and have...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
