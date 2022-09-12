ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

Northwestern DA’s office investigating suspicious death in South Hadley

By Alanna Flood
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s office is investigating a suspicious death in South Hadley.

The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered just after 2 p.m. on Lawn Street on Friday.

The death is considered suspicious and remains under investigation.

westernmassnews.com

Investigation continues into South Hadley homicide

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know a murder investigation is underway in South Hadley after a man was found dead in his home last Friday. “It’s still lays a lot of wonder whether, you know, is there anybody at large, you know,” said Carl Reali of South Hadley.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
