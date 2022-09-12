Northwestern DA’s office investigating suspicious death in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s office is investigating a suspicious death in South Hadley.

The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered just after 2 p.m. on Lawn Street on Friday.

The death is considered suspicious and remains under investigation.

22News will be closely following this story and will provide updates on air and online as soon as they become available.

