NBC Philadelphia

Dispatcher Robbed Steps From Philadelphia Police Headquarters

A thief robbed a dispatcher as she walked into work at Philadelphia Police Headquarters early Thursday morning, police officials said. Philadelphia police said the man attacked and robbed the woman in front of their new headquarters at Broad and Callowhill streets in Center City shortly before 6 a.m. Philadelphia police...
NBC Philadelphia

Video: Gunman Stalks Girl Before Killing Her as She Walked Dog With Friend

New video shows a gunman waiting for a 17-year-old girl who was walking a dog to pass by before he got out of a car and shot her dead on a Philadelphia street. The video released Wednesday by the Philadelphia Police Department shows that the gunman and the driver of the vehicle appeared to deliberately target Teryn Johnson as she was out with a friend walking the friend’s dog on Sept. 11, PPD Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.
NBC Philadelphia

3 Teens Shot in Brewerytown

A shooting in Brewerytown injured three teenage boys Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said. More than 20 bullets were fired on the 2800 block of West Oxford Street around 2:30 p.m., officers said. A 16-year-old boy was struck twice in the thigh, according to police. An 18-year-old was grazed in the...
NBC Philadelphia

Shooting in McDonald's Parking Lot Near Temple University

A 29-year-old man was critically wounded when he was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot near Temple University, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened off of Broad Street near Diamond Street at approximately 8:45 Thursday night, police said. According to investigators, the man was shot once in his thigh....
phl17.com

Missing teen was last seen heading to school in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday. Police say 16-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on the 1300 block of South Taylor Street around 10:00 am. She tends to hang out at ATTIC Youth center located at 255 S 16th St.
CBS Philly

"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
phl17.com

Fairhill man fatally shot in his neighborhood

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Fairhill. The incident happened on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street around 9:31 pm Friday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back. The victim arrived at...
CBS Philly

"Tired of the blood," West Philly community calls for end of gun violence in wake of Tiffany Fletcher's murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mother in mourning as a group of anti-violence activists gathered in West Philadelphia for a rally at the Mill Creek Recreation Center. It's the same rec center where an employee, Tiffany Fletcher, was shot and killed last week.Police made one arrest, a 14-year-old boy, but as officers still search for three other suspects involved in Fletcher's murder, activists came together Thursday calling to end the violence. Drivers honked for peace on the streets as activists urged for a ceasefire."We need more public safety in these streets," activist Sajea Purple Blackwell said.Many protestors held signs like one that...
NBC Philadelphia

Law Enforcement Officers Hurt in Explosion While Training at Montco Prison

Lee esta historia en español aquí. An explosion during a training mishap at a prison left several law enforcement officers hurt Thursday morning in Montgomery County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia branch was holding explosives response training at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, the bureau said. The blast injured bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia, according to the bureau.
South Philly Review

Double shooting in Grays Ferry

Two men were hospitalized after they were shot on the 1500 block of South 28th Street on Sept. 13. According to police, a 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the lower left leg and abdomen and was listed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital. A 20-year-old was shot once in the lower back and was placed in critical condition at Presbyterian, police said.
phl17.com

Missing Endangered man last seen in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on September 8, 2022. Police say 25-year-old Christian Avila-Rivera was last seen on the 1800 block of South 19th Street. Rivera is thin build and frequents North Philadelphia. Police say he is thinner...
