phl17.com
Video surveillance captures man fatally shooting a teen girl in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a girl in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street just before 9 pm Sunday. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was shot once in the chest and abdomen...
fox29.com
Police: Three teens sought in Philadelphia armed carjacking of 80-year-old man
FAIRMOUNT - Authorities are searching for three teenagers accused of a broad daylight armed carjacking of an elderly man in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Investigators say the gunpoint carjacking happened Sept. 6 on the 800 block of North 26th Street just after 3 p.m. According to police, the teens approached an...
NBC Philadelphia
Dispatcher Robbed Steps From Philadelphia Police Headquarters
A thief robbed a dispatcher as she walked into work at Philadelphia Police Headquarters early Thursday morning, police officials said. Philadelphia police said the man attacked and robbed the woman in front of their new headquarters at Broad and Callowhill streets in Center City shortly before 6 a.m. Philadelphia police...
NBC Philadelphia
Video: Gunman Stalks Girl Before Killing Her as She Walked Dog With Friend
New video shows a gunman waiting for a 17-year-old girl who was walking a dog to pass by before he got out of a car and shot her dead on a Philadelphia street. The video released Wednesday by the Philadelphia Police Department shows that the gunman and the driver of the vehicle appeared to deliberately target Teryn Johnson as she was out with a friend walking the friend’s dog on Sept. 11, PPD Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.
3 teenagers wanted in armed carjacking of 80-year-old in Fairmount
Investigators say the three armed teenagers forced the 80-year-old victim from his car.
Philly police ordered to work 12-hour shifts this weekend to amid surge in fatal shootings
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department said it will deploy officers on 12-hour patrol shifts this weekend — instead of the typical eight-hour shift — as the late summer surge in gun violence continues to put the city on high alert. “PPD leadership has announced that all...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Teens Shot in Brewerytown
A shooting in Brewerytown injured three teenage boys Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said. More than 20 bullets were fired on the 2800 block of West Oxford Street around 2:30 p.m., officers said. A 16-year-old boy was struck twice in the thigh, according to police. An 18-year-old was grazed in the...
fox29.com
Watch: Gunman stalks teen girl walking dog in Philadelphia before deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia released new video showing the deadly shooting of a teenage girl who police say was killed while walking a dog with another person over the weekend. Investigators say 17-year-old Teryn Johnson was on the 5300 block of Harrock Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday night...
NBC Philadelphia
Shooting in McDonald's Parking Lot Near Temple University
A 29-year-old man was critically wounded when he was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot near Temple University, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened off of Broad Street near Diamond Street at approximately 8:45 Thursday night, police said. According to investigators, the man was shot once in his thigh....
phl17.com
Missing teen was last seen heading to school in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday. Police say 16-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on the 1300 block of South Taylor Street around 10:00 am. She tends to hang out at ATTIC Youth center located at 255 S 16th St.
"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
phl17.com
Fairhill man fatally shot in his neighborhood
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Fairhill. The incident happened on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street around 9:31 pm Friday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back. The victim arrived at...
"Tired of the blood," West Philly community calls for end of gun violence in wake of Tiffany Fletcher's murder
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mother in mourning as a group of anti-violence activists gathered in West Philadelphia for a rally at the Mill Creek Recreation Center. It's the same rec center where an employee, Tiffany Fletcher, was shot and killed last week.Police made one arrest, a 14-year-old boy, but as officers still search for three other suspects involved in Fletcher's murder, activists came together Thursday calling to end the violence. Drivers honked for peace on the streets as activists urged for a ceasefire."We need more public safety in these streets," activist Sajea Purple Blackwell said.Many protestors held signs like one that...
NBC Philadelphia
Law Enforcement Officers Hurt in Explosion While Training at Montco Prison
Lee esta historia en español aquí. An explosion during a training mishap at a prison left several law enforcement officers hurt Thursday morning in Montgomery County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia branch was holding explosives response training at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, the bureau said. The blast injured bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia, according to the bureau.
fox29.com
Teenager in custody after gunshot fired inside Philadelphia mall
Authorities believe a fight between teens inside a popular Philadelphia mall lead to at least one shot being fired. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that the magazine fell out of the suspect's gun, preventing more shots from being fired.
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, arrest made
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly found inside a vehicle at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue Sunday night. Police say he was suffering from s gunshot wound to the...
fox29.com
Arson suspect who allegedly hoarded over 150 jugs of gas inside Philadelphia property arrested
PHILADELPHIA - An arson suspect who police believe hoarded hundreds of one-gallon jugs full of gasoline inside an abandoned West Philadelphia home was taken into custody on Wednesday. After more than a month on the run, investigators say 37-year-old Darren Arnold was spotted in the area of 10th street and...
CBS News
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital and a woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Cobbs Creek. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 5500 block of Osage Avenue. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing. The man's condition is unknown at this time.
Double shooting in Grays Ferry
Two men were hospitalized after they were shot on the 1500 block of South 28th Street on Sept. 13. According to police, a 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the lower left leg and abdomen and was listed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital. A 20-year-old was shot once in the lower back and was placed in critical condition at Presbyterian, police said.
phl17.com
Missing Endangered man last seen in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on September 8, 2022. Police say 25-year-old Christian Avila-Rivera was last seen on the 1800 block of South 19th Street. Rivera is thin build and frequents North Philadelphia. Police say he is thinner...
