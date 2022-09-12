Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Girls High School Soccer: Homestead knocks in six in win over Snider
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Homestead knocks in six goals to earn a 6-1 victory over Snider. Both teams move to 6-4-1 on the season.
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 5 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Already this year there have been jaw dropping high school football performances around the state. From Danny Stoddard breaking Drew Allar’s single-game Medina passing yards record against Avon, to the emergence of Rootstown running back Cody Coontz over the first four weeks, things have been shaping up for an exciting back half of the season.
spectrumnews1.com
Powers collide in OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — Akron Hoban and Cleveland St. Ignatius are both very familiar with state titles. The Knights have won five, all coming since 2015. The Wildcats claim 11 crowns, second-most of any Ohio school. Hoban and St. Ignatius are both very familiar with so-called “Holy Wars," which is used...
wfft.com
Western Michigan blanks Purdue Fort Wayne
The third annual Party at the Pitch saw one of the largest crowds of the season come out to the Hefner Soccer Complex on Wednesday (Sept. 14) evening. Mastodon supporters had their appetites satisfied by the food trucks on the walkway, but their thirst for a Mastodon win went unquenched as Western Michigan defeated the Mastodons 3-0.
wfft.com
CLEAN DRAINS: BE RIVER SmART to provide a two-day celebration of Fort Wayne's three rivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A two-day celebration of Fort Wayne's three rivers, St. Joe, St. Marys, and Maumee, will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. Day one will feature $5 rides on Fort Wayne's canal boat, Sweet Breeze, from noon until 7 p.m. Reservations are required.
wfft.com
High School Volleyball: Blackhawk, Homestead sweep way to wins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Blackhawk Christian and Homestead volleyball teams swept their way to victories on Tuesday night. Class 1A's sixth ranked Blackhawk defeated Leo 3-0 behind nine kills from Allie Boyer and eight kills from Abbie Cresse to improve to 16-1 on the season. Class 4A's 13th...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
10 things to do in Northeast Ohio the last weekend of summer, Sept. 16-19
The temperatures are dropping so grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these activities in Northeast Ohio.
wfft.com
Boys High School Soccer: Canterbury blanks Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A first half goal from Dalla Hammad helped Class 2A's fourth ranked Canterbury blank Blackhawk Christian 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers improve to 6-1-2 on the season, while the Braves fall to 7-3-1. Area Boys Scoreboard:. Angola 8, Prairie Heights 0. Bishop Luers 2,...
Yardbarker
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman converts to Catholicism
The announcement said Freeman was “received into the Catholic Church. After preparing with Father Nate Wills, C.S.C., chaplain of the Notre Dame football team, Marcus made a profession of faith, was confirmed, and received his First Holy Communion.”. Freeman was raised in the Christian and Korean church traditions. His...
Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50
Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers center Zydrunas, died on Sunday, Sept. 11. Jennifer was the owner of multiple medical companies in Northeast Ohio, including Lakewood's Rebound Physical Therapy. She was 50 years old. Jennifer and Big Z — a Cavs fan favorite, whose number 11 hangs from the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — married in 2004 and together had two sons, Deividas and Povilas, whom they adopted from Zydrunas's hometown in Lithuania in 2009.
wfft.com
Kids Who Care: Young statistician leads way in high school soccer and pro hockey
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There’s less than an hour until game-time, and Fiona Quinn is ready to go. But she’s not taking the pitch for the Wayne High School Girls Varsity Soccer Team. As team manager and statistician, she’s helping players through warmups and talking strategy with Head Coach Dana Green.
Ramírez homer leads Guardians to 6th straight win
The Guardians topped the Angels 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon.
Dave's Hot Chicken to Land on Eastside with New Harvard Park Store
When it opens, it will join locations in Lakewood, Fairview Park and (soon) Ohio City
wfft.com
Lane restrictions scheduled for Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to know that there will be lane restrictions on Main Street Friday. The lane restrictions will be in the westbound lanes on Main Street between Calhoun Street and Clinton Street. The lanes are being restricted to allow...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
Iconic 'Pizza Mural' returns to new location near Cleveland's West Side
A year after the iconic, Instagram-favorite “Pizza Mural” made way for renovation work, another one has been completed in Lakewood, right next to Cleveland’s West Side.
wfft.com
Shoppers invited to the final Wabash Farmers Market of the season
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - The Downtown Wabash Farmers Market is inviting the public to help close out a successful market season on Saturday, Sept. 24. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at Honeywell Center/Elks parking lot, 275 West Market Street, Wabash. This season's market was sponsored...
