Fort Wayne, IN

Cleveland.com

The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 5 of the high school football season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Already this year there have been jaw dropping high school football performances around the state. From Danny Stoddard breaking Drew Allar’s single-game Medina passing yards record against Avon, to the emergence of Rootstown running back Cody Coontz over the first four weeks, things have been shaping up for an exciting back half of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Powers collide in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — Akron Hoban and Cleveland St. Ignatius are both very familiar with state titles. The Knights have won five, all coming since 2015. The Wildcats claim 11 crowns, second-most of any Ohio school. Hoban and St. Ignatius are both very familiar with so-called “Holy Wars," which is used...
CLEVELAND, OH
wfft.com

Western Michigan blanks Purdue Fort Wayne

The third annual Party at the Pitch saw one of the largest crowds of the season come out to the Hefner Soccer Complex on Wednesday (Sept. 14) evening. Mastodon supporters had their appetites satisfied by the food trucks on the walkway, but their thirst for a Mastodon win went unquenched as Western Michigan defeated the Mastodons 3-0.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

High School Volleyball: Blackhawk, Homestead sweep way to wins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Blackhawk Christian and Homestead volleyball teams swept their way to victories on Tuesday night. Class 1A's sixth ranked Blackhawk defeated Leo 3-0 behind nine kills from Allie Boyer and eight kills from Abbie Cresse to improve to 16-1 on the season. Class 4A's 13th...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
wfft.com

Boys High School Soccer: Canterbury blanks Blackhawk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A first half goal from Dalla Hammad helped Class 2A's fourth ranked Canterbury blank Blackhawk Christian 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers improve to 6-1-2 on the season, while the Braves fall to 7-3-1. Area Boys Scoreboard:. Angola 8, Prairie Heights 0. Bishop Luers 2,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Yardbarker

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman converts to Catholicism

The announcement said Freeman was “received into the Catholic Church. After preparing with Father Nate Wills, C.S.C., chaplain of the Notre Dame football team, Marcus made a profession of faith, was confirmed, and received his First Holy Communion.”. Freeman was raised in the Christian and Korean church traditions. His...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Scene

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers center Zydrunas, died on Sunday, Sept. 11. Jennifer was the owner of multiple medical companies in Northeast Ohio, including Lakewood's Rebound Physical Therapy. She was 50 years old. Jennifer and Big Z — a Cavs fan favorite, whose number 11 hangs from the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — married in 2004 and together had two sons,  Deividas and Povilas, whom they adopted from Zydrunas's hometown in Lithuania in 2009.
LAKEWOOD, OH
wfft.com

Lane restrictions scheduled for Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to know that there will be lane restrictions on Main Street Friday. The lane restrictions will be in the westbound lanes on Main Street between Calhoun Street and Clinton Street. The lanes are being restricted to allow...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
wfft.com

Shoppers invited to the final Wabash Farmers Market of the season

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - The Downtown Wabash Farmers Market is inviting the public to help close out a successful market season on Saturday, Sept. 24. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at Honeywell Center/Elks parking lot, 275 West Market Street, Wabash. This season's market was sponsored...
WABASH, IN

