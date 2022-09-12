Jacob Thorpe: Washington State has had a change of identity – the Cougars now lead with their defense

Read full article on original website
Pac-12 picks: Huge game for the Huskies, another test for Oregon, opportunity for Cal and traps for WSU and ASU
Over four quarters Saturday evening, Washington has a chance to erase three years of wasted time. Handle 11th-ranked Michigan State, and the Huskies will return to a level of relevance they haven’t experienced since before the pandemic – to a level that more closely aligns with their history, that looks nothing like the flailing, foundering program we witnessed last year.
Tuned in on takeaways: Getting greedy is becoming Idaho football's mantra
LEWISTON – The Idaho football team? Actually, it’s more like the Idaho Futbol Club. In the first two games of the season, the Vandals have notched five turnovers. What exactly is their method? Getting “shots on goal.”. “Shots on goal is just throwing your hands at the...
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She's believed to be on foot and can't walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Body of missing Orofino man recovered from Clearwater River
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a missing Orofino man on Wednesday, according to a release from Clearwater County. Marine deputies using personal watercraft and located 62-year-old Michael Moore in the Clearwater River, upstream from Pink House Hole recreation area on...
