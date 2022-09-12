Deputies search for Seffner man after woman found dead in his trailer
SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a Seffner man after a woman was found dead in his home.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, detectives found a woman's body inside a trailer on Magnolia Avenue on Sunday. They said she appeared to have sustained upper body trauma.
Detectives said they are trying to find Hector Asencio Godoy, 26, who lives in the home. He is currently wanted on a probation violation warrant for reckless driving.
If you have any information or locate Godoy, please contact HCSO immediately at (813)247-8200.
