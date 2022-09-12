ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Oley Valley improving upon their strong start to the season with a shutout win

OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley playing hosting to Daniel Boone on Tuesday night, the Lynx improving on their one loss record with a, 2-0 win over the Blazers. The Lynx not wasting much time to get on the board in this one. Nine minutes into the first period of play, Mia Woodward buries one into the back of the net off the centering pass.
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parkland outduels Nazareth in overtime to remain undefeated

OREFIELD, Pa. - Top teams in the East Penn Conference going at it on the turf Tuesday night. Parkland handing Nazareth their first loss of the season, 2-1 The Trojans fell behind early before scoring two unanswered goals to claim the lead and the win. Zoey Emrick putting the Blue Eagles ahead early in this one.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Maple Grove Raceway set to host NHRA Nationals under new ownership

MOHNTON, Pa. - The NHRA Nationals return to Maple Grove Raceway this weekend. In addition to the great action on the track, it is a chance for fans to see the upgrades the Koretsky family has made since purchasing Maple Grove back in April. "My family has been racing for...
MOHNTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Thousand-pound pumpkins: Oley Valley weighs in winners

OLEY TWP., Pa. — The Oley Valley Community Fair held its pumpkin contest Wednesday. It came on the eve of the 75th annual fair on the Oley Fire Company Fairgrounds. Organizers said they had 15 youth entries and 18 adult entries. A father-son duo took wins for both the...
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through home in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a home in Easton on Wednesday. It tore through a home in the 300 block of W. Wilkes-Barre Street on the city's South Side. The blaze was out by around 9 a.m., but firefighters were still checking for hot spots, said Northampton County dispatchers.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oley Valley kicks off 75th annual community fair

OLEY TWP., Pa. – The Oley Valley Community Fair opened its 75th year Thursday, with lots to see and do at the Oley Fairgrounds. Fairgoers can enjoy snacks, including the event's famous French fries. There's also farm equipment to check out and plenty of animals to meet. One person...
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

A look inside the historic Easton mansion being preserved, repurposed

EASTON, Pa. - A historic mansion in Easton is being preserved and repurposed into an apartment building. The project is being led by the tech entrepreneur-turned-developer 69 News first introduced you to Tuesday. "We're saying, 'hey, let's just freeze this in time,'" said Hagai Feiner, the president and owner of...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

One person injured in Nazareth bicycle crash

NAZARETH, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a bicycle crash in Nazareth. The crash was reported at about 9:25 p.m. Thursday night in the area of South Convent Avenue and West Center Street. Officials have not given an update on the person who was hurt. They...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Election concerns dominate Montgomery Commissioners meeting

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The election is more than seven weeks away, but it was the subject du jour at Thursday’s meeting of the Montgomery County commissioners. Kenneth Lawrence, vice-chair, opened the meeting with an update on the county’s preparations for the vote on Tuesday, November 8. He noted that voters will have several options to cast their ballot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Meet the tech entrepreneur turned developer investing it all in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - A new developer is investing all of his time and money into Easton. His projects range from historic mansions to prime real estate in Centre Square. Hagai Feiner started out as a tech entrepreneur in California, founding Access Networks, and then needed an East Coast location. His wife is from the Lehigh Valley.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

William Allen HS locked down due to police incident nearby

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A high school in Allentown was on lockdown Thursday morning due to an incident near the school. The school resource officer at William Allen High School requested the lockdown after something happened nearby, Allentown police said. Police did not disclose the nature of the incident, but stressed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sergeant Pushup helping children one pushup at a time

MOHNTON, Pa. -- One veteran has made it his mission to keep kids from being bullied and going hungry, and he's doing it one pushup at a time. Patrick Parker, better known as Sergeant Pushup, is an Iraqi war veteran who knows how to do a pushup. He's in our...
MOHNTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man injured in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Mac

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lehigh County early Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard, near the I-78 interchange in Lower Macungie Township. Initial reports indicate the car rolled over and came...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP investigating crash that blocked Rt. 512

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that blocked a road in Northampton County. It happened at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday night on Route 512 near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Initial reports to emergency responders indicated one vehicle rear-ended another, causing...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Juvenile with gun in Allentown prompts lockdown at nearby schools

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Allentown schools were in lockdown for several hours Thursday after a police situation at a nearby park. Police responded to West Park just before 9 a.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, officers said. The investigation led police to a juvenile who had...
ALLENTOWN, PA

