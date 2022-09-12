Read full article on original website
Oley Valley improving upon their strong start to the season with a shutout win
OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley playing hosting to Daniel Boone on Tuesday night, the Lynx improving on their one loss record with a, 2-0 win over the Blazers. The Lynx not wasting much time to get on the board in this one. Nine minutes into the first period of play, Mia Woodward buries one into the back of the net off the centering pass.
Parkland outduels Nazareth in overtime to remain undefeated
OREFIELD, Pa. - Top teams in the East Penn Conference going at it on the turf Tuesday night. Parkland handing Nazareth their first loss of the season, 2-1 The Trojans fell behind early before scoring two unanswered goals to claim the lead and the win. Zoey Emrick putting the Blue Eagles ahead early in this one.
Maple Grove Raceway set to host NHRA Nationals under new ownership
MOHNTON, Pa. - The NHRA Nationals return to Maple Grove Raceway this weekend. In addition to the great action on the track, it is a chance for fans to see the upgrades the Koretsky family has made since purchasing Maple Grove back in April. "My family has been racing for...
Thousand-pound pumpkins: Oley Valley weighs in winners
OLEY TWP., Pa. — The Oley Valley Community Fair held its pumpkin contest Wednesday. It came on the eve of the 75th annual fair on the Oley Fire Company Fairgrounds. Organizers said they had 15 youth entries and 18 adult entries. A father-son duo took wins for both the...
Fire tears through home in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a home in Easton on Wednesday. It tore through a home in the 300 block of W. Wilkes-Barre Street on the city's South Side. The blaze was out by around 9 a.m., but firefighters were still checking for hot spots, said Northampton County dispatchers.
Fire spreads through Northampton Crossings Burger King in Lower Nazareth
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – Smoke was billowing from a Burger King in Lower Nazareth Township Thursday night, but it wasn't from the fast-food restaurant's signature flame-grilled burgers. A fire spread through the eatery in the Northampton Crossings shopping center. Crews were called to the scene at 3706 Nazareth...
Oley Valley kicks off 75th annual community fair
OLEY TWP., Pa. – The Oley Valley Community Fair opened its 75th year Thursday, with lots to see and do at the Oley Fairgrounds. Fairgoers can enjoy snacks, including the event's famous French fries. There's also farm equipment to check out and plenty of animals to meet. One person...
A look inside the historic Easton mansion being preserved, repurposed
EASTON, Pa. - A historic mansion in Easton is being preserved and repurposed into an apartment building. The project is being led by the tech entrepreneur-turned-developer 69 News first introduced you to Tuesday. "We're saying, 'hey, let's just freeze this in time,'" said Hagai Feiner, the president and owner of...
Wawa in Lower Nazareth to hold grand opening Friday, with free t-shirts to first 100 customers
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa will open in Lower Nazareth on Friday. The store will open at 8 a.m., and the first 100 customers inside the door will get a Wawa "Goose Vibes Only" T-shirt. The Canada Goose is a symbol of the chain. A...
Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs in Emmaus to close Oct. 2 after 36 years
EMMAUS, Pa. - Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs will close Oct. 2 after 36 years of serving customers in Emmaus. "The time has come for us to retire," according to a social media post from the restaurant, run by Helen and Gary Cavaluzzo. "We thank all of you so much...
One person injured in Nazareth bicycle crash
NAZARETH, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a bicycle crash in Nazareth. The crash was reported at about 9:25 p.m. Thursday night in the area of South Convent Avenue and West Center Street. Officials have not given an update on the person who was hurt. They...
Election concerns dominate Montgomery Commissioners meeting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The election is more than seven weeks away, but it was the subject du jour at Thursday’s meeting of the Montgomery County commissioners. Kenneth Lawrence, vice-chair, opened the meeting with an update on the county’s preparations for the vote on Tuesday, November 8. He noted that voters will have several options to cast their ballot.
Meet the tech entrepreneur turned developer investing it all in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new developer is investing all of his time and money into Easton. His projects range from historic mansions to prime real estate in Centre Square. Hagai Feiner started out as a tech entrepreneur in California, founding Access Networks, and then needed an East Coast location. His wife is from the Lehigh Valley.
William Allen HS locked down due to police incident nearby
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A high school in Allentown was on lockdown Thursday morning due to an incident near the school. The school resource officer at William Allen High School requested the lockdown after something happened nearby, Allentown police said. Police did not disclose the nature of the incident, but stressed...
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
Sergeant Pushup helping children one pushup at a time
MOHNTON, Pa. -- One veteran has made it his mission to keep kids from being bullied and going hungry, and he's doing it one pushup at a time. Patrick Parker, better known as Sergeant Pushup, is an Iraqi war veteran who knows how to do a pushup. He's in our...
Pa. House committee discusses possible impeachment of Schuylkill County commissioner
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House sub-committee met Thursday to discuss the possible impeachment of a Schuylkill County Commissioner. Four women who work in the county courthouse accuse Commissioner George Halcovage of sexual harassment. They filed a lawsuit in federal court last year. Much of Thursday's meeting in Harrisburg was...
Man injured in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Mac
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lehigh County early Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard, near the I-78 interchange in Lower Macungie Township. Initial reports indicate the car rolled over and came...
PSP investigating crash that blocked Rt. 512
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that blocked a road in Northampton County. It happened at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday night on Route 512 near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Initial reports to emergency responders indicated one vehicle rear-ended another, causing...
Juvenile with gun in Allentown prompts lockdown at nearby schools
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Allentown schools were in lockdown for several hours Thursday after a police situation at a nearby park. Police responded to West Park just before 9 a.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, officers said. The investigation led police to a juvenile who had...
