Michael Pitt, and actor known for his role on the crime drama Boardwalk Empire, has been hospitalized after a reportedly violent outburst in Brooklyn. Pitt was throwing objects at people on the street in the Bushwick neighborhood of the borough on Sept. 9, prompting a witness to call 911, sources told TMZ. Police arrived on the scene and Pitt was transported to a local hospital on a gurney, as shown in footage obtained by TMZ. The actor was not charged with a crime “because he was deemed an emotionally disturbed person,” the outlet reports. Last week’s incident follows Pitt’s recent arrest in July for...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO