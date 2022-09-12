ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney

Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian movie is a “great idea”, says producer

While it’s great to see more Star Wars action on the small screen, let’s face it, adventures from a galaxy far, far away should be big screen events. With this in mind, the idea of a Star Wars movie focusing on The Mandalorian has been put forward, and the producer of the Star Wars series is keen.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Another ‘Star Wars’ hot take points out the obvious purpose of the prequel trilogy

In the world of hot takes, sci fi universes generally have the hottest. Who doesn’t want to discuss the true temperature of Hoth, or how there wouldn’t be explosions in space because of physics in Star Wars? One user over on the subreddit r/StarWars has a new one: that knowing what happens in the trilogy makes them that more sad.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Magic#Old Black#Shelf
Collider

'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]

Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
GamesRadar

Genshin Impact anime coming from the makers of Demon Slayer

A Genshin Impact anime is in the works at Demon Slayer studio ufotable. Developer Hoyoverse announced its collaboration with ufotable during today's big 3.1 special program as part of the game's anniversary celebrations. Only a brief snippet of the in-progress Genshin Impact anime was shown, so we still don't have a sense of its story or scope, but the fact that an animated series is in the works at all, and at such a well-known studio, has riled fans right up.
COMICS
Seacoast Current

A New Stephen King Adaption Will Be Making Its Way to Your TV Next Month

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For almost 50 years, Stephen King's novels have been adapted into films and TV shows. It all started back in 1976 with the movie adaptation of Carrie and most recently Stephen King's novel "Firestarter" had a second theatrical release (the first one was released in 1984).
TV SHOWS
deseret.com

‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer is here (and Baby Yoda looks adorable)

Disney made quite the splash during its D23 event on Saturday as it unveiled a boatload of new shows, movies, trailers, teasers and more. One of the biggest announcements was a trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian.” The video clip from the upcoming series featured Pedro Pascal, returning to his role of the title character.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Disney+'s Pinocchio Reviews Are Here, Read What Critics Are Saying About The Tom Hanks Movie

The story of Pinocchio is over a hundred years old, spinning the well-known tale of a little wooden boy who wants to become real. The animated Disney movie from 1940 captured generations of fans with its magical adventure and morality lesson (Jiminy Cricket wasn’t so bad himself), and director Robert Zemeckis is hoping to recapture some of that magic in the latest Disney live-action remake. Starring Tom Hanks as the woodcarver Geppetto, Pinocchio is now available for Disney+ subscribers to stream, and Hanks is surrounded by an impressive cast that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt voicing Jiminy Cricket and Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy.
MOVIES
msn.com

Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”

Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
KIDS
Collider

You Can Now Bring Home Your Very Own 'Gremlins,' Courtesy of Build-a-Bear

Build-A-Bear has revealed an adorable new Gizmo plus from the classic film Gremlins. Mogwai lovers will be thrilled to get a glimpse of the newest addition to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Although Gremlins first debuted in 1984, the adorable and also slightly-terrifying furry protagonists have remained an iconic and beloved part of pop culture since the film premiered. The release of the Gizmo plush doll comes alongside the release animated HBO Max prequel series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which is available to watch on HBO Max. Fans can now get their hands on their very own Gizmo, or gift one to a film-fanatic.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy