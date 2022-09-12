Read full article on original website
brproud.com
EBR High school seniors match with local companies for paid internship
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new workforce program is giving East Baton Rouge Parish High School students the opportunity real-world experience and employment. “Success is when opportunity meets preparation,” said businessman and author Zig Ziglar. East Baton Rouge students have been given the opportunity of a lifetime...
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
brproud.com
EBR areas targeted in mosquito ariel spray Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An aerial spray is scheduled for the south-central part of East Baton Rouge Parish tonight. The spray will begin at 7:20 p.m. in the MerryDale area and work down to the Magnolia Wood area. Parish officials say this is in response to West Nile virus activity and the large populations of mosquitoes.
theadvocate.com
High school students on a college campus: Charter school moves in to BRCC
Since opening in 2019, GEO Next Generation High School has made its name by busing its students 5 miles west to take courses on the Baton Rouge Community College campus alongside traditional college students, and the high school has now decided to take the next step and move in. BRCC...
brproud.com
LSU student uses social media to have historical murals removed
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Hundreds of students walk the halls of Allen Hall at Louisiana State University every day, but for some, it’s an uncomfortable commute to their next class. Just above the brick walls are the Allen Hall Murals, painted by LSU art students during the...
brproud.com
Student accused of terrorizing, threatening to bring a gun to school in Louisiana
MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) —A 13-year-old student from Madisonville Junior High was arrested on Thursday after making comments about bringing a gun to school. According to the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the student was issued a summons for terrorizing. STPSO says that the school’s resource officer was notified of...
brproud.com
ABC Board votes to extend bar hours for LSU, SU home games
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an emergency meeting, the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board voted to extend bar hours for LSU and Southern University home games. If passed by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, the resolution will allow Class A bars in East Baton Rouge Parish to close at 3 a.m. This only applies for LSU and Southern home games that kick off at 5 p.m. or later.
brproud.com
Belle of Baton Rouge Casino poised to move ashore
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Belle of Baton Rouge Casino will be moving to land after the Gaming Control Board approved the $35 million plan, Thursday. “Well, today the board approved the resolution to allow the Belle of Baton Rouge to go land-based,” said Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools
A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
brparents.com
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair started in 1965 as more of a tradeshow than what it is today. The fair served as the Jaycee organization’s main fundraising project. Over the years, it has gone through many changes in ownership from its origins with the Jaycee organization to now with the fairground’s property being transferred to the Baton Rouge Recreation and Parks Commission. Despite these changes, one thing remains the same and it is how important this event remains to Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas. After a hiatus due to Covid, the fair is excited to be back and with a new location at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center where they are excited to once again provide a place for families to have fun and, as chairman Cliff Barton expresses, “Come out and make a memory that will last a lifetime.”
brproud.com
$14M in flood mitigation funds headed to East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana is receiving almost $48 million from FEMA in flood mitigation assistance, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). Officials said the money can be used for flood reduction or elimination...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge ‘more than pleased’ with $4M settlement over downtown library construction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge has agreed to a $4 million settlement in a legal battle regarding the construction of the River Center Branch Library in downtown Tuesday. “The litigation regarding the construction of the River Center Branch Library has concluded successfully! City-Parish more than pleased with...
brproud.com
SU Ag Center hosting 11th annual Small Farmers Conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be hosting its 11th Annual Louisiana Small Farmer Conference September 21-23, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel – Baton Rouge Capitol Center. This year’s theme is “Sustaining Small Farms with Innovative Practices,” which will be...
brproud.com
Where to celebrate National Double Cheeseburger Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can a person ever have too much cheese?. Well, yes. Some experts say that while cheese makes for a great source of protein and calcium, too much of certain cheeses can lead to constipation, weight gain, and even an increased risk of heart disease.
theadvocate.com
Baker schools balance out-of-kilter budget, enrollment remains concern
A better-than-expected sales tax forecast, cuts in staffing and temporary use of federal COVID relief money have enabled the City of Baker school district to balance its books and it now anticipates ending the year in the black. Just two months ago, in July, the small suburban Baton Rouge school...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day is October 1st
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Many of us need to dispose of leftover hazardous household products. Without proper disposal, these products may catch fire, explode, or contaminate groundwater. Instead of pouring these products down the drain, get rid of them in a safer manner. East Baton Rouge Parish is hosting an event where you can bring everything that you cannot put in the trash or pour down the drain. Dispose of all of your household waste at Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:00am until 1:00pm at LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building
The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
brproud.com
BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
wbrz.com
In-person classes canceled Wednesday for Scotlandville High, plumbing mishap flooded campus over the weekend
BATON ROUGE - A problem with Scotlandville High's plumbing flooded a building on campus over the weekend, forcing administrators to cancel in-person classes Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the last-minute closure around 7 p.m. Sunday night. All classes will be held virtually Wednesday,...
